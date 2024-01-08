Confirmed: Kylian Mbappé will be Real Madrid’s new signing for the 2024-25 season

#Confirmed #Kylian #Mbappé #Real #Madrids #signing #season

Kylian Mbappé once again sounds like a permanent signing for Real Madrid, but in England they say that Premier League teams want him.

Kylian Mbappé will sign for Real Madrid. | Photo: EFE

Although journalists Santi Aouna and Sébastien Denis confirm that Kylian Mbappé will play for Real Madrid in the 2024/25 season, the English media ‘The Times’ claim that the French footballer would have rejected an offer from the Madrid team and would be listening to proposals. of the Premier League.

“Kylian Mbappé will join Real Madrid next season. An agreement was reached these days with the French attacker,” Aouna had indicated on platform ‘X’.

Photo:

Since 2017 there has been talk about the possible arrival of the footballer to the Merengue team, but his signing has never been confirmed. In fact, it seemed that the player was continually going to reject offers from the Madrid team to hire him.

On the other hand, Mbappé has also previously appeared in the Premier League. However, to date he has remained at PSG, a club with which he has managed to win Ligue 1 on five different occasions.

Photo: EFE

It is important to note that, despite having been considered one of the best players in the world for 6 consecutive years, Mbappé to date has not had the opportunity to win a Champions League. Will your luck change next season?

English press assures that Kylian Mbappé does not arrive at Real Madrid

‘The Times’ assured that Kylian Mbappé actually rejected Real Madrid, so he will listen to offers from the English press. At the moment, the future of the Frenchman is unknown.

How much is Kylian Mbappé worth?

Today, Kylian Mbappé is valued at approximately 180 million euros, according to Transfermarkt figures. However, at the time it was valued at around 200 million.

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel