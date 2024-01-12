Conflict in Kannur Youth Congress March; Clothes of women activists were torn

#Conflict #Kannur #Youth #Congress #March #Clothes #women #activists #torn

Kannur ∙ Clashes with the police during the march of the Youth Congress District Committee to the Collectorate in protest against the arrest of the state president Rahul Mangkoothil. 7 activists were seriously injured in police lathi charge. District Secretary Jeena’s eye was injured in the use of water cannon.

During the clash, the police tore the clothes of Azhikode constituency secretary Rhea Narayanan and district vice president Mahita Mohanan. State Vice President Rijil Makuti was also thrashed. The injured were shifted to Thalassery Indira Gandhi Hospital. 20 activists were arrested and removed by the police. Yesterday afternoon, the Collectorate area became a battlefield.

English Summary:

Conflict in Kannur Youth Congress March; clothes of the women worker was torn