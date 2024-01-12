Conflict in Kannur Youth Congress March; Clothes of women activists were torn –

#Conflict #Kannur #Youth #Congress #March #Clothes #women #activists #torn

Kannur ∙ Clashes with the police during the march of the Youth Congress District Committee to the Collectorate in protest against the arrest of the state president Rahul Mangkoothil. 7 activists were seriously injured in police lathi charge. District Secretary Jeena’s eye was injured in the use of water cannon.

During the clash, the police tore the clothes of Azhikode constituency secretary Rhea Narayanan and district vice president Mahita Mohanan. State Vice President Rijil Makuti was also thrashed. The injured were shifted to Thalassery Indira Gandhi Hospital. 20 activists were arrested and removed by the police. Yesterday afternoon, the Collectorate area became a battlefield.

English Summary:

Conflict in Kannur Youth Congress March; clothes of the women worker was torn

Also Read:  Dyfi workers attacked youth Congress office in Kolanchery - Manorama Online | Malayalam News

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Yet Italy will not extradite a priest accused of crimes to Argentina
Yet Italy will not extradite a priest accused of crimes to Argentina
Posted on
The crisis in the Red Sea stops Tesla and Volvo factories, oil tankers turn around
The crisis in the Red Sea stops Tesla and Volvo factories, oil tankers turn around
Posted on
The remake of GTA 4 in the GTA 5 engine has amazing graphics with ray-tracing – SMARTmania.cz
The remake of GTA 4 in the GTA 5 engine has amazing graphics with ray-tracing – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
Get the latest updates on the 2024 presidential election!Instant ticketing website locks Yahoo news live
Get the latest updates on the 2024 presidential election!Instant ticketing website locks Yahoo news live
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News