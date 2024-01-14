Confused are the ways of the police! A man was charged with a criminal case because he incited protests! – News on sources

A man was charged with a criminal case after inciting street protests. The police’s accusation is simple: the man incited the blocking of public roads, from which we can deduce that he supported the farmers’ and transporters’ protests.

Here are the details provided by the police:

On January 13 this year, the policemen of the Criminal Investigation Service of the Bihor County Police Inspectorate filed an ex officio report regarding the commission of the crime of public incitement, related to the crime of preventing or hindering traffic on public roads.

Criminal investigation police officers suspect a 37-year-old man from the municipality of Oradea, Bihor county, that on January 12 this year, through an online communication application, he sent messages inciting the blocking of public roads in the area of ​​Valea Oltului and DN1 on the Brașov – Ploiești section, on the night of January 14/15, to delay the delivery of essential food products to the population, namely meat, fruit, etc.

The police officers of the Criminal Investigation Service continue their investigations, under the supervision of a prosecutor from the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Oradea District Court, to document all possible criminal activity of the person in question.

