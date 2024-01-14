Confusion among candidates and viewers of Wie is de mol? | Show

#Confusion #among #candidates #viewers #Wie #mol #Show

The second episode of Who is the mole? offered confusion among the candidates and viewers, a Mole(?) action by jatmoos Justin and irritation by Jeroen Spitzenberger. Three striking moments in a row.

The location of assignment one was clear: the stadium in Mexico City. But then. Plate runners. A Molympic flame. Relay runners with envelopes. Amounts that you could collect or double. A microphone that didn’t work and then worked again. Cards that lie or stand. Passing on positions. F3, F8 and F12. H3, or was it A3? And then candidates cheering, because… yeah, why were they cheering anyway? No money had been made, had it? A lot of confusion among the candidates, but even more so among the viewer. Nico Dijkshoorn, the former resident poet of De Wereld Draait Door, tweeted last week that he had ‘never understood Wie is de Mol?’ “Thousands of people think they can point out the mole while watching an edited program. The whole idea is: Never show who the Mole is. Otherwise no program. Mole viewers continue to experience it as a live show. So weird.” His words came true in this assignment. While the assignments were reasonably easy to follow last year, the viewer was downright insulted tonight: there was no way to make sense of it.

2. Lying down and irritated Jeroen

Six candidates worked up a sweat against a steep mountain wall, while having to listen to a podcast (the viewer couldn’t listen in anywhere, how could they ever unmask the Mole?) and then answer questions about it later. Butrr…. the podcast was regularly interrupted by the famous outburst from the Singer Without Name (‘Mexiiiiicoooo!’). Why was it interrupted? This happened when the candidates from the remaining group stood elsewhere at the swimming pool in the hotel during a chill hour. After all, they were instructed to remain seated. Curiously enough, these four – Tooske, Kees, Jeroen and Rian – did not know what would happen if they did stand, walk or do other things. Remarkable: Jeroen Spitzenberger lay down relaxed. Glasses on. And was very irritated afterwards. So not the Mole.

Jeroen expresses his frustration at the swimming pool © AvroTros

A note on their room door read Spitz + Bacon Silence. In other words: here Jeroen Spitzenberger and Kees van der Spek kept quiet. And how? Loved them, those two. Sitting cross-legged meditating on the bed, next to each other, the shoes on the stool in front of them, the eyes closed and the hands folded. What were they thinking? Their game of dominoes at the pool? The Mexican food? Chili con carne? Chicken tacos? A supporting role for Kees in Jeroen’s latest film? Or Jeroen as extra help with Kees’ quests? Or just think about who the Mole could be? Well, Justin Mooijer for example. A room away, this treasurer himself took 250 euros out of the pot to sow confusion. Then you have courage. And especially if you are the Mole.

