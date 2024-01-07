Congress of wishes of the MR: Didier Reynders largely absent, Florence Reuter head of the list for the federal government in Walloon Brabant

#Congress #wishes #Didier #Reynders #largely #absent #Florence #Reuter #list #federal #government #Walloon #Brabant

Among those present, was also Charles Michel, the current President of the European Council who announced on Saturday that he would lead the MR list to the European elections on June 9 and that he would leave his post in July if he was elected to Parliament.

An announcement confirmed this Sunday by Georges-Louis Bouchez. “What is the normally constituted party which, having in its ranks the President of the European Council, would not want to see him on its list?“, he said.

“Not being a candidate would have been a form of escape. Being a candidate means the desire to take on“, declared Charles Michel at our microphone at the end of the congress. “In any case, it was planned that at least in June, just after the elections, the heads of state of the day would appoint my successor. It is therefore simply a question of taking office a little more early. This means that we have six months to allow governments to form their opinions on how we organize the democratic transition after the European elections..”

On the other hand, no trace of European Commissioner Didier Reynders. The latter declared this Friday to the VRT, when asked if he will be head of the list in Europe for the MR, that “that would be a good idea“. Disappointment.

