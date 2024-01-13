CONJOCTIVITIS OUTBREAK – Details from the Ministry of Health

Be careful with crowd gatherings.

Faced with the spread of conjunctivitis, crowd gatherings are prohibited. A clarification from the Ministry of Public Health.

The Ministry of Public Health provided clarification on the circular note prohibiting the holding of events causing crowd gatherings during epidemic episodes, in particular, the conjunctivitis epidemic which is currently raging.

“We have activities with the ministry, which bring together people, particularly sick people. These are the activities that are concerned by this circular note, signed by our secretary general. This is an internal organization. This note therefore does not concern people and entities outside the ministry,” indicates Dr. Manuela Christophère Vololoniaina, director of Health Monitoring and Epidemiological Surveillance and Response, at the Ministry of Public Health, in a video published on the Ministry of Public Health page, Thursday evening. This same person, questioned about this decision of the ministry, which “leaked” on social networks, a few hours before the publication of this video, replied that he did not have much to say about the note.

Treatments

She has also raised awareness among the population about the prevention and treatment of this disease which is very contagious. “It is important to consult a doctor as quickly as possible when symptoms of the disease appear. It is also recommended to wash your hands with soap, frequently, to prevent illness,” she notes. Conjunctivitis presents with redness of the eyes, the sensation of foreign bodies in the infected eye, swelling and copious discharge from the eyes. “If it is viral conjunctivitis, the eye discharge is transparent in color, but if it is bacterial conjunctivitis, the discharge contains purulent. Treatments depend on the origin of the disease,” says Dr Ravaka Andriambelo, ophthalmologist. Health professionals advise against self-medication and strongly recommend consulting a doctor in the event of suspicious symptoms. Unsuitable treatments for the disease can destroy the eyes.

Miangalya Ralitera