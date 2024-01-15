Conjunctivitis blocks passengers for Mahajanga

The number of cars heading to Mahajanga is also decreasing.

Bacterial conjunctivitis continues to spread. Mahajanga, the current focus of the epidemic, is no longer the favorite destination for passengers, for the moment.

Mistrust. Passengers heading to the large western city, more precisely to Mahajanga, are decreasing. This is in principle because of the conjunctivitis epidemic increasingly affecting this city, if we are to believe the words of drivers and cooperatives working at the Makis Andohatapenaka bus station. Vehicles leaving for this city are decreasing. In addition, we can see free spaces in the parking lot, explaining that vehicles are rare. Unlike usual where the parking lot is crowded with vehicles and passengers.

Currently, the figures for conjunctivitis are worrying for Mahajanga, reaching more than five thousand five hundred patients. Note that this disease is transmitted through contact between people. So, for fear of catching this disease, passengers become rare.

“We don’t even fill a nineteen-seater car when usually we send two or three cars per day,” explains Zo Hasina, of the KOFITAM cooperative at the Makis Andohatapenaka bus station, this Saturday. This transport cooperative works for the Antananarivo-Mahajanga, Mahajanga-Antananarivo line. Still according to this manager, all cars coming from and going to Mahajanga are affected by this reality. Drivers also confirm this drop in passengers. Furthermore, they are already used to epidemic cases.

Health monitoring

“I recommend to my passengers to wear glasses if they feel anything unusual in their eyes,” explains Raymond, a driver working on the RN4.

The measures to take for these drivers in order to cut the chain of transmission of conjunctivitis remains the regular use of disinfectant gel for them and the travelers. Hand washing with soap and water is also recommended for the latter and is the subject of awareness raising among travelers.

For its part, the Ministry of Public Health has strengthened measures to cut the chain of transmission of this disease. A health monitoring service is set up at the Andohatapenaka bus station. “There are those who have purulent discharge, in this case, we start eye washing with ringer lactate and then we teach them how to use the ointment,” explains Safidy Haritovo, one of the heads of the service.

Miora Raharisolo

