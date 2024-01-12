CONJUNCTIVITIS OUTBREAK – Crowd gatherings prohibited

Events that bring people together are no longer authorized.

The Ministry of Public Health has taken action in the face of the current epidemic of conjunctivitis. The ban on crowd gatherings returns.

A drastic measure, in the face of the epidemics which are currently spreading. A circular note, signed by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Lydia Lethicia Yasmine, dated January 10, indicates the ban on holding events causing crowd gatherings during epidemic episodes. “As part of the fight against the spread of epidemics in general, and the current conjunctivitis epidemic in particular, respecting barrier gestures remains essential. Also, all those responsible are reminded that all events causing crowd gatherings should be prohibited during epidemic episodes, including the current conjunctivitis epidemic,” we can read in this circular note.

There is little information about this decision. The few sources that we were able to contact from the Ministry of Public Health did not give any precise details on the application of this note. Does the ban on crowd gatherings mean the ban on the organization of shows, worship, family reunions, the suspension of classes, as during the coronavirus epidemic? Is this measure in force in the twenty-three regions, or only in Mahajanga, the current focus of the epidemic? Knowing, too, that this epidemic is starting to spread in several cities, such as Antananarivo. Our questions remained unanswered.

Proscription

This note should, normally, be accompanied by a prefectural decree to come into force. The police chief of Antananarivo, General Angelo Ravelonarivo, indicated yesterday that this administrative act is not yet available. “There is a lack of details on this note. A meeting on this decision is planned to be held tomorrow (editor’s note: today),” he added.

This ban on crowd gatherings aims to cut the chain of transmission of conjunctivitis which has been spreading at great speed since the start of the year. This epidemic appeared in Mahajanga and is about to spread to Antsiranana, Antananarivo and other cities. There is no data available on the disease from the Ministry of Public Health. “We are in the process of collecting them,” says a manager at this ministry.

No risk of medication shortage

The Order of Pharmacists reassures. The risk of a shortage of drugs for the treatment of conjunctivitis should not be feared. The stock would be sufficient. There would be many producers of these drugs, and there would always be new arrivals. The Order of Pharmacists requests cooperation with the private sector in increasing the quantity of orders.

Miangalya Ralitera