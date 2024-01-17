CONJUNCTIVITIS OUTBREAK – Measures taken in schools

Disinfection must be systematic in schools in the event of an epidemic

The Ministry of National Education has taken measures to address the proliferation of conjunctivitis in Madagascar. Health measures return to school.

Call for general vigilance from education officials. The Ministry of National Education calls on the vigilance committee set up in schools, during the Covid-19 epidemic, to monitor schools during this conjunctivitis epidemic which is raging in Madagascar. Cases of conjunctivitis in schools should be monitored closely. “If you suspect a case of conjunctivitis, notify parents immediately. The temporary cessation of classes is recommended for the child,” indicates the ministry, in a circular note, as part of general vigilance in the face of the conjunctivitis epidemic, signed by its secretary general, Téophil Rabenandrasana, at the date January 15.

The duration of this school exclusion is not indicated in the note. In certain educational administration zones (Zap) in Antananarivo, it is two weeks.

“This is the prescription of doctors at the Basic Health Centers (CSB) in our locality,” indicates a Zap leader. An ophthalmologist explains that an infected student should not come to school for one to two weeks.

“It’s the variability of the incubation period of this disease,” he says.

Disinfection

All educational establishments must also reinforce the prevention and hygiene measures recommended in the health protocol, in the event of an epidemic. Thus, barrier gestures are returning to school. Students and teachers must wash their hands with soap and water, or with hydroalcoholic gel, before entering school grounds and classrooms. A hand washing system (DLM) must therefore be put in place. Finally, disinfection of school premises must be carried out systematically.

Conjunctivitis has already been notified to some educational establishments. Students from a public high school in the city of Antananarivo went to the ophthalmological emergency department of the Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona University Hospital Center (CHU JRA) in Ampefiloha last week. Students from schools in Antanimena, in Volosarika, were also taken by their parents to see doctors. “The cases are not yet numerous, for the moment,” say education officials in Antananarivo. This disease could spread quickly in the event of a loss of vigilance.

Man quickly cured of conjunctivitis

A resident of Andavamamba started showing symptoms of conjunctivitis last Thursday. He got rid of the illness quite quickly. “I went to the ophthalmological emergency department of the Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona University Hospital Center (CHU JRA) the next day (editor’s note: Friday). The doctor prescribed me medicine which cost me around 30,000 ariary. The consultation was free. From the first application of the treatments, the symptoms subsided. I followed the doctor’s prescriptions to the letter, and I’m better now,” this father testified on Monday.

He has no idea where he could have contracted this eye disease, nor who could have transmitted it to him. “I had to go to a crowded place a few days ago. It was perhaps during this outing that I contracted it. “, he supposes. His symptoms began with pain in the eyelid of his right eye. The next morning, his eye began to irritate. “I then felt like I had grains of dust in my eye. Then comes a cold,” says this man. Eye examination confirmed bacterial conjunctivitis. “The other eye was starting to be affected too, according to this exam,” he continues.

Conjunctivitis can be treated, whether it is bacterial conjunctivitis or viral conjunctivitis. It is, moreover, easy to treat, according to doctors, in particular, if the patient receives treatment from the first symptoms. But it can also develop into blindness without the right treatment.

Miangalya Ralitera