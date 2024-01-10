CONJUNCTIVITIS OUTBREAK – Reinforced health measures in bus stations

Crowded people at bus stations can encourage the spread of conjunctivitis.

The conjunctivitis epidemic continues to spread. It was detected outside Mahajanga. Health measures at bus stations are reinforced.

Great mobilization. Measures to cut the chain of transmission of conjunctivitis which is prevalent in Mahajanga have been put in place at bus stations since yesterday. Hand washing devices and soaps have been installed at bus stations in the City of Flowers.

The Land Transport Agency (ATT) notes that all bus stations, national and regional, will be equipped with them. The teams from the regional water, sanitation and hygiene directorate have also raised awareness among passengers and those responsible at these parking lots to wash their hands frequently to protect themselves against this disease.

At the Makis bus station in Andohatapenaka, health professionals are raising awareness about the disease, particularly to passengers coming from Mahajanga. Messages on prevention and treatment of the disease are played over and over again. Technical teams can also be consulted. In Mahajanga, the Ministry of Public Health sent medicines and equipment for free treatment of this disease, at the health center level.

Interdiction

The Ministry of Water, Hygiene and Sanitation, the Ministry of Transport and Meteorology, and the Ministry of Public Health are mobilizing to stop this epidemic. It has already been circulating in towns outside Mahajanga, the center of the epidemic, since the end of the year. Infected people were reportedly detected in Maevatanàna, in Mampikony. “Basic health centers (CSB) which observe cases must notify higher authorities. For the moment, we have not received any notification,” indicates a source at the regional public health directorate in Analamanga. Observers believe that the State must decree a travel ban for people who show symptoms of the disease to cut the chain of transmission of the disease and to prevent its spread to other cities. For the moment, everyone can travel on public transport, according to the ATT. This disease is not life-threatening, but rather sight-threatening. She can be treated. “What is dangerous about this disease is when infected people do not treat themselves with treatments prescribed by doctors. Administering non-medical products can cause serious side effects to the eyes,” warns a doctor.

Miangalya Ralitera