Connection of revealed celebrity with Gerard Joling turns out to be intimate: ‘We kissed’ | Show

After the first revelation in the semi-final of The Masked Singer, the unmasked celebrity also made a remarkable outpouring on Friday evening. The person said he had a connection with panel member Gerard Joling, because he once kissed him. Not long afterwards it turned out that Monica Geuze had cheated a bit, and with success.

The disguised celebrities in the RTL 4 show gave gifts to the guessing panel members in an earlier episode. That was intended as a hint, because the unrecognizable stars have a link with the recipient. Usually they have worked together in the distant past or it is something else far-fetched. Not so with the Magician, the first character who had to go home on Friday. His connection with Joling turned out to be great, but not generally known.

“You gave the present to Gerard, why was that?” panel member Carlo Boszhard asked the celebrity after the unmasking. “Gerard and I once kissed in a crazy mood,” said the star. Joling was shocked, as if he could not remember that or had not expected the celebrity to share it. “What is this?” Boszhard shouted. Gerard still knew it, it soon became apparent. It was in Café Bolle Jan in Amsterdam, he recalled.

“And since then I have fallen in love,” said Joling. Colleague Buddy Vedder couldn’t believe his ears. “I had hoped that it would simply be: ‘I sang together with Gerard’. What is this?” The revealed star emphasized that it was a pleasant evening at the time. “We’re going to do it again soon,” Joling promised. Who is he going to kiss, apparently for the second time?

Cheating on me

Vedder and Joling had guessed correctly earlier in the evening. Gold Christmas baubles were featured in the hint videos, because the star has gold teeth. There was also a large blue eye visible, a reference to his eye color. The number 11 came into the picture because the star once participated in the Eurovision Song Contest and came eleventh. The pocket watch referred to the song he sang at the time: Slow Down. Gerard Joling’s magician and kissing partner was Douwe Bob. How did he keep the fact that he was participating a secret at home? “I said I was cheating.”

The Magician in The Masked Singer was Douwe Bob. © RTL

Monica ‘cheating’

After the Magician, the Koala also had to leave the scene. Panel member Monica Geuze admitted that she cheated a bit. The Koala had performed with a motorcycle and Geuze, a fan of the character, was allowed to ride on the back. Then she smelled his scent. And let her have seen the person in the suit earlier in the week and smelled the same perfume.

She also relied on some hints, but mainly followed the nose: she was the only one to guess that the suit contained Mocro Mafia actor Walid Benmbarek. “We all want your scent,” concluded Carlo Boszhard. For the viewers, Benmbarek revealed what it is: Dior Sauvage Elixir.

Thanks to his scent, Monica Geuze guessed that the Koala was actor Walid Benmbarek. © RTL

