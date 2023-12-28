Conny (67) has been in nightclubs for 30 years: ‘Wow, you still look good!’ | Woman

#Conny #nightclubs #years #Wow #good #Woman

Do you feel as young/old as you are?

“I feel a lot younger than I actually am. Not necessarily physically: the years do count, of course. Here and there I have some wear and tear on my back, knee and shoulder, but my work as a toilet attendant at large entertainment venues keeps me mentally young and sharp. You are among young people and therefore continue to think differently than people my age who sit at home behind the geraniums. In addition – people often think this is strange – I also love techno music. I have seen the whole scene around gabber, house and techno develop, so I have actually grown along with it. I’m just completely into that life.”

What keeps you young?

“My work at night. During the day I regularly work as a toilet attendant at metro stations, and in the evening I work in the Perron nightclub in Rotterdam. People sometimes ask: ‘How do you keep it up?’ My answer is very simple: ‘You keep me young’. I go to the club every weekend and the people who come there don’t treat or approach me like an old woman. No one thinks it’s strange that I’m standing there as a 67-year-old. It’s my place.”

What do people compliment you on?

“I get nothing but respect and praise. I also experience many special moments. For example, as proof of payment, I draw a smiley face or a heart on someone’s arm with a black marker. And it has happened several times that young people have returned the following week with a tattooed drawing from me because they had such a pleasant evening, partly thanks to me!”

I have been in nightclubs for thirty years and occasionally visitors who came by ten years ago come in. They have now settled down or are ‘too old’ to be in the club until six o’clock every weekend. When they come by, I am the only familiar face from their clubbing period. They often say: ‘Gosh, you still look good!’ or: ‘We can hardly keep that up anymore’. That’s nice to hear.”

Do you have a (beauty) secret?

“Just keep breathing. After thirty years I have become accustomed to the night rhythm. Of course, I sometimes come home completely rotten, but so do 25-year-old colleagues. Besides that, I actually do whatever. People always say that I have beautiful, expressive eyes, but of course that doesn’t happen automatically. That just comes out of a box. I always put on makeup every day because I don’t like a bare butt face. I also follow rituals very well and try to live a somewhat structured life during the week and eat decently. But of course I’m 67 years old and if I fancy a drink, I’ll have one. I’m not all that concerned about it.”

What do you like most about yourself?

“I never think about that… I often hear that I have a friendly and hospitable appearance. I am also very empathetic. That is very nice if you work in the catering industry.”

Are you where you wanted to be?

“I am loyal and have been working at the Perron nightclub since day one. I’m having a great time, but I notice that the question arises more and more often: ‘how much longer?’ or ‘Should I maybe cut back a bit?’ I want to work less, but I certainly don’t want to stop yet. I still enjoy it all and physically I’m still doing well. No one knows exactly how long life lasts and that is completely fine.”

Do you have a life lesson?

“In my work I always make the atmosphere in the toilets accessible and pleasant for our visitors. I welcome everyone with open arms. That’s how I’ve always done it and I get the most appreciation for that. But anyway: the most beautiful thing you can become is yourself.”

