Conor McGregor announced DATE, PLACE and RIVAL for next fight

Conor McGregor He announced this December 31 through a video published on social networks the date, place and rival of his next fight. The Irishman, one of the most followed fighters in the world, has not fought since July 10, 2021. A fracture of the tibia in the first round of the fight took him out of circulation and he has had to dedicate almost two years to his recovery. .

In addition to its quality, McGregor He has several titles that make him a respected rival for anyone. For example, Conor McGregor was the first fighter in the history of UFC to win titles in two divisions at the same time. Likewise, he has to his credit the IS fastest in the UFC by knocking out José Aldo in 13 seconds. With a record of 22 victories (19 by KO) and six defeats, the Irishman is one of the strongest and most controversial fighters on the circuit.

But controversy has accompanied him throughout his career, both due to his character, as well as his fortune and threats of retirement. He first said he was retiring in April 2016, but in August 2018 he returned to the UFC when he faced the Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov looking to regain his lightweight title. He fell by submission to the powerful Russian. For 2019 he announced his departure again, but in 2020 he returned to defeat Donald Cerrone by KO and becoming the first fighter to knock out at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight.

Conor McGregor will fight in June in Las Vegas

Through a video published on social network, Conor McGregor offered details about his next fight. On December 30, the fighter had announced his return to the octagon as “the greatest comeback in the history of the sport.” After this, who stood as his most likely rival, Michael Chandler He left in their path and they had the umpteenth crossing. «Imagine saying it, the biggest comeback in the history of combat sports and then making a fake documentary about it and then never coming back. FORGOTTEN McGregor.

Well, this December 31, the Irishman closed the doors to speculation. «Ladies and gentlemen, happy new year everyone. I would like to announce my return, in the greatest return of all time, it will be in Las Vegas, en The International Fight WeekJune 29 »said McGregor, appearing smiling and relaxed with a glass of wine in his hand. Then, he asked whoever was recording him to come closer to reveal his rival. «The opponent will be Michael Chandler and the weight is 185 pounds», term laughing with burlesque laughter and taking a sip of wine.

After the Conor McGregor video, Chandler again posted a message on his social networks pointing out the Irish fighter. «I always said I wanted you at your biggest, baddest and best. 185 would look good on me »Chandler expressed in clear challenge of duel. Later he added: “Don’t forget who was a natural featherweight who began his career in the UFC, fighting against selected bantamweights”. Chandler is a three-time Bellator lightweight champion and is ranked fifth in this category by the UFC.