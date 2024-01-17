Consequences of the crisis on the Red Sea can also be felt in the Netherlands Economy

#Consequences #crisis #Red #Sea #felt #Netherlands #Economy

The conflict around the Red Sea, one of the busiest trade routes in the world, is not over yet. This has major consequences for trade. Should we prepare for empty shelves in stores?

Many ships that transport cargo from Asia to Europe do so via the Red Sea. But since a few months ago, that is no longer safe. Houthi rebels in Yemen, which is located on that sea, bombard the ships with missiles.

By hitting container ships that have a possible connection with Israel, the Houthis want to thwart trade flows. They hope to increase humanitarian aid for the Palestinians and enforce a ceasefire.

But not only Israel is suffering from the attacks on the Red Sea, we are also noticing the consequences in Europe. Because many ships avoid the Red Sea, they arrive at their destination later. This, in turn, can cause shortages in stores.

“Fortunately, many stores still have products in stock,” says ING economist Rico Luman. “Many companies have been keeping larger stocks since the corona crisis. There were also supply problems at that time. We are now benefiting from this.”

Yet several companies are already experiencing problems due to the events in the Middle East. Swedish furniture maker IKEA announced this week that some products could not be delivered. In addition, Tesla had to halt production because not all car parts arrived at the factories on time.

There is no question of higher prices yet

We don’t have to worry about higher prices at the cash register yet, says Luman. Although shipping container rates have tripled due to the conflict, they have actually fallen sharply after the corona crisis. So prices are going up, but because the rates were very low, it will take some time before we really feel that. “We may experience this if the conflict lasts longer or escalates,” says Luman.

It is not inconceivable that the consequences will be felt for some time to come. Although the British and Americans have now started a counter-attack on the Houthis, attacks on container ships continue. There also appears to be no end to the war in the Gaza Strip. There are even fears of a regional escalation.

Conflict far from over?

There is therefore a real chance that the Red Sea will remain turbulent in the near future. “If the crisis lasts for months, the global economy will definitely take a hit,” says Johan Geeroms, Benelux director of credit insurer Allianz Trade.

According to research by the credit insurer, this would be problematic for Europe. The Red Sea crisis could cause energy prices to rise again and inflation in Europe to rise again.

“That is bad news for citizens and companies, because in Europe we are just trying to climb out of a recession,” says Geeroms. “Many companies are already struggling with tight margins.”