Constanța Police investigation, after a driver who caused an accident was not tested for alcohol and drugs. What was found out later

The representatives of the Police Inspectorate of Constanţa County announced that checks are being made after a driver who drove his car into a fence, in Techirghiol, was not tested with the breathalyzer and drug test devices by the policemen present on the spot. Later, he was tested for alcohol and drug use and tested positive for psychoactive substances, and blood samples will be taken to accurately determine the consumption of prohibited substances.

The representatives of the Police Inspectorate of Constanţa County announced that the policemen from Techirghiol were alerted on Sunday morning, regarding the fact that there was a road accident on DN 38 after a car hit the fence of a building.

“The policemen dispatched to the scene found that the reported cases are confirmed. The road accident did not result in human casualties, but only in material damage. Under these conditions, the driver was not tested with the breathalyzer and with the equipment provided, in order to establish indications regarding the possible presence of psychoactive substances. In the case, checks will be carried out by the Internal Control Office of the Constanţa County Police Inspectorate, regarding the way of exercising the service, in relation to the policemen who were on the spot”, specified the representatives of IPJ Constanţa, according to News.ro.

They mentioned that this case was taken over by the Road Service, and the driver was taken to the headquarters.

“He was tested with the breathalyzer, the result being negative. After testing with the device provided, indications emerged regarding the possible presence of psychoactive substances. We note that this is not evidence in the criminal case, the person will be taken to a medical unit, for the collection of biological samples, in order to accurately establish the consumption of prohibited substances”, the quoted source added.

The police have opened a criminal case in this case.

According to the investigators, the driver lost control of the steering wheel, overturned and stopped in the fence of a house in the town of Techirghiol. The policemen who arrived at the scene of the accident did not test him for drug or alcohol consumption and let him go.

Only after they saw the images filmed by the witnesses, other policemen called him to the station to test him.

The man tested positive for drugs and was taken to the hospital for taking biological samples.

The incident comes half a year after the Vlad Pascu case. The young man was stopped by the police twice before causing the fatal accident on May 2, but he was let go each time because the local police did not test him for drugs, but only for alcohol.

