Constanța, the city where it is the most expensive to live in all of Romania. It is more expensive than in Bangkok, Istanbul, Moscow or Bali

Numbeo.com has published the Cost of Living Index (ICT) for the year 2024. The index is an overview of current indices at a specific point in time.

The Cost of Living Index (excluding rent) indicates the relative prices of consumer goods such as food, restaurants, transportation and utilities. They exclude expenses related to accommodation, such as rent or mortgage. For example, a city with a Cost of Living Index of 120 is estimated to be 20% more expensive than New York City (without rent).

According to this source, Constanta has the highest Cost of Living Index in Romania, at 45.1. Below us are Cluj-Napoca – 41.5, Bucharest – 41.4, Brașov – 39.7, Timișoara – 39.1, Iași – 38.8, Sibiu – 37.2.

According to this ranking, living is more expensive in Constanta than in Cracovia – PoloniaKuwait City – Kuwait, Sofia, Shanghai – China, Bangkok – Thailand, Istanbul, Moscow, BaliAnkara.

In Constanta, the rent index is 12.1, that is, it is only 12.1% compared to the reference value, New York. The grocery shopping index is 40.8 and the restaurant price index is 40.1. The local purchasing power index is 34.2.

The best in Europe are five cities in Switzerland: Basel, Zurich, LausanneGeneva and Bern.

Last in the world ranking is Karachi, Pakistan, with an ICT of 19.3.

Numbeo is the largest cost of living database in the world. Numbeo is also a global user-contributed database of quality-of-life data: housing indicators, perceived crime rates, healthcare quality, transportation quality, and other statistics.