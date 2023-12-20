‘Construction helmet Máxima matches well with beige no-nonsense clothing’ | Woman

#Construction #helmet #Máxima #matches #beige #nononsense #clothing #Woman

The Christmas holidays are also in sight for Máxima and so yesterday she had her last working visit of this year, although no one had actually expected this yet. For that occasion, she opted for a casual, yet stylish look on a construction site. On arrival she wore one of her eldest daughter Amalia’s favorite coats.

In the context of circular construction, Máxima joined construction companies in Heerde and Utrecht, wearing a safety helmet just like the staff present. It matched perfectly with her cream/beige no-nonsense clothing. It is not surprising that she chose this, because you are not completely comfortable on a tough construction site in high heels and a tight dress. And it is nice not to appear too distant, since Máxima also had a chat here and there with the employees on site.

Spacious pipes

Surprisingly enough, the queen opted for wide-fitting, woolen Marlène Dietrich trousers with generous legs. Since she has enough height, she can get away with it, but this model of pants is not suitable for smaller women. Then the whole thing quickly seems a bit crammed and makes it unnecessarily wide. With a cream-colored, not too neat blouse with puffed sleeves, Máxima manages to create a nice style that is not spectacular, but that is not necessary this time. Moreover, at the end of the year she will also have some doubts about what to wear after all her activities in recent weeks at home and abroad.

Amalia

Now that the bar was not so high in terms of wearing expensive clothes, Máxima could actually more or less dress up in her own casual clothes. The loosely tied woolen cream shawl, as only Máxima can wear, makes the whole thing even more comfortable. This is really a shawl that you can completely curl up in and that also provides the necessary warmth. This is also an excellent solution to avoid a warm, sporty sweater because this shawl provides sufficient warmth due to the luxurious type of wool. For extra warmth during the arrival, she had also shopped in daughter Amalia’s closet. Or could she have grabbed this coat from the coat rack in the hall at the last minute?

Modest look

The black ankle boots fit well with the whole and do not draw too much attention to this modest look. This time Máxima also got away with her loose, unstyled hair because she probably thought there wouldn’t be much credit for it with a helmet on. Now that her last work visit is over, Máxima was able to relax at home in her comfortable outfit.

More WOMAN

Don’t want to miss anything from VROUW? We send an email every day with all our daily highlights, especially for our most loyal readers. Subscribe here. You can also follow us closely on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

Are you experiencing something special and would you like to share it with us?

Then send a message.

WOMAN Daily

The best articles and interviews every day.