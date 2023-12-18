Construction of new gas pipelines in the context of increasing Poland’s energy security – 7.1 Infrastructure and Environment Program 2014-2020

#Construction #gas #pipelines #context #increasing #Polands #energy #security #Infrastructure #Environment #Program

The war in Ukraine that has been going on for almost two years and the energy crisis caused by, among others, high gas prices and a decline in energy production from renewable sources, including nuclear and hydropower, have driven up energy prices across Europe. Their record levels forced state authorities to introduce protective measures and change the way of thinking about energy transformation.

Modernization – also of the Polish energy sector – requires acceleration today. The costs of importing fossil fuels – coal mining is constantly falling – with rising raw material prices and demand for electricity are enormous. A natural alternative to coal is gas. Moreover, the demand for this type of fuel is constantly growing, also in the electricity sector. Therefore, when thinking about increasing the country’s energy security, we must ensure gas security, i.e. the diversification of supplies and the efficiency of the transmission and distribution infrastructure. Simply put, we need modern gas pipelines and new directions for transmitting this fuel.

The connection of the transmission systems of Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary, i.e. the construction of the North-South gas corridor, as well as the development of intelligent grid infrastructure for energy transmission, distribution and storage, is supported by the Infrastructure and Environment Operational Program for 2014-2020. The investments are carried out with the support of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) in cooperation with the Oil and Gas Institute – Polish Research Institute.

Objective? Expansion of the national transmission system and, consequently, increasing the country’s energy security, including securing natural gas supplies, especially for industrial customers, and developing the gas market in Poland and the region of Central and Eastern Europe.

The implementation of the investment with support from OPI&E 2014-2020 enables, first of all, supplies to various parts of the country, as well as abroad, of gas from the expanded LNG terminal in Świnoujście and the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline (an undersea line connecting Denmark with Poland). What does this mean in practice? These projects not only enable the launch of new interconnections with the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Ukraine, but also make the transmission system prepared to deliver fuel from the west and north-west to recipients from the furthest corners of the south-east and east of the country, where demand for gas is much higher.

Examples? The key investments from the point of view of the LNG terminal and Baltic Pipe are the transmission gas pipelines on the sections: Lwówek – Odolanów, Czeszów – Wierzchowice and Czeszów – Kiełczów, which allow gas to be sent deep into the country. Meanwhile, in the south to the eastern border, gas transport and all intersystem directions are to be served by transmission gas pipelines on the sections Hermanowice – Strachocina, Strachocina – Pogórska Wola, Pogórska Wola – Tworzeń, Tworóg – Tworzeń and Tworóg – Kędzierzyn.

These gas pipelines increase the capacity of the transmission system, enabling the transport of larger amounts of fuel from the LNG terminal and the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, split the gas stream in the central part of the country, shorten the fuel transport route, and strengthen the security of gas transport in the region by creating opportunities for further development of interconnections in the south. country.

A gas storage facility is located in Strachocin, ensuring security of supplies in southern Poland. The expansion of the transmission system in all directions will, on the one hand, allow for greater flexibility in the operation of the warehouse, and on the other hand, better supply not only of Polish regions but also – if necessary – of Slovakia or Ukraine. The Hermanowice – Strachocina gas pipeline, 72 km long, is located in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship and connects to the Ukrainian system. The value of the project is PLN 214.03 million and the co-financing amounted to PLN 88.32 million. The investments were put into operation in 2020.

In turn, the transmission gas pipeline on the Strachocina – Pogórska Wola section is 97.4 km long (running westwards through 13 communes: 12 in Podkarpacie and 1 in Lesser Poland) and connects two nodes: in Strachocina (Sanok commune) and an expanded node and gas compressor station in Pogórska Wola (Skrzyszów commune). The EU co-financing for this investment, worth over PLN 647.85 million, amounted to PLN 150.87 million.

The Pogórska Wola – Tworzeń section is approximately 168 km long. Its route runs through the Lesser Poland, Świętokrzyskie and Silesian Voivodeships. The value of the investment is over PLN 1.2 billion, of which EU funding (ERDF) is PLN 617 million.

Tworóg – Tworzeń – gas pipeline another fragment of the strategic gas main – is 55.2 km long and largely runs along the existing gas pipeline in the Silesian Voivodeship, specifically in the communes of Tworóg, Tarnowskie Góry, Miasteczko Śląskie, Ożarowice, Mierzęcice, Siewierz and Dąbrowa Górnicza. The gas pipeline constitutes the eastern branch of the North-South gas corridor. The value of the works is over PLN 440 million. The investment received support from POIiŚ in the amount of over PLN 218 million.

The last of the mentioned gas pipelines, the Tworóg – Kędzierzyn section (modernizing and expanding the transmission system in southwestern Poland), with a length of 43.4 km, runs through two voivodeships: Silesia (communes: Tworóg, Wielowieś, Toszek and Rudziniec) and Opole (urban commune of Kędzierzyn- Kid). The cost of building this modern natural gas transmission network is over PLN 254 ​​million, with co-financing from OPI&E amounting to over PLN 140 million.

Additionally, for the connection with the Czech Republic – the section Zdziewszowice-Wrocław and Tworóg – Kędzierzyn, with Slovakia and Ukraine – Strachocina – Pogórska Wola, and with Ukraine itself – Hermanowice Strachocina.

The above-mentioned investments are an important element of the North-South gas corridor, connecting the LNG terminal in Świnoujście with the planned LNG terminal in Croatia.

The construction and reconstruction of distribution gas pipelines is also important for the entire system, i.e. creating conditions for the safe, reliable and efficient delivery of this fuel, also to strategic places and communes that have so far been blank spots on the gas map of Poland.

One example of such action is, among others, modernization of the gas pipeline on the Dąbrowa Górnicza – Szopienice section. The investment increases the security of gas supplies for customers in cities belonging to the Silesian agglomeration. Importantly, the gas pipeline supplies many production plants, and supply interruptions may lead to losses that are difficult to estimate. The investment not only allows you to increase the flow of transmitted gas, but also allows you to connect additional customers to the network. The value of the investment is nearly PLN 70 million, and the support from the ERDF is PLN 6.97 million.

A good example of a project of supra-regional importance is the construction of the Lubień-Masłów and Mojecza-Kielce gas pipeline. The investment not only improves the operation of the gas network and the security of gas supplies in the area with high demand for this fuel (over 286,000 people and 35,000 companies), but also significantly facilitates its distribution towards Radom, also to the areas previously not gasified. The investment value is PLN 225 million, and co-financing from the ERDF is PLN 48.5 million.

Although it is obvious, we cannot talk about the country’s energy security without diversifying supplies and investing in the construction of new and modernization of existing gas pipelines. This is why natural gas transmission and distribution projects will be continued in the next financial perspective for 2021-2027.

Paid cooperation: Oil and Gas Institute – National Research Institute