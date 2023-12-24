Consultant shows the world the luxury of Portuguese wines

#Consultant #shows #world #luxury #Portuguese #wines

Cláudio Martins is an international consultant who, together with consumers, producers, investors and collectors, manages to elevate Portuguese wines to the category of luxury product.

Cláudio Martins was “sad” to see that a Ferreira Porto Vintage from 1815 was auctioned for 6800 euros. Distinguished by CEO magazine as “one of the 20 most dynamic CEOs in the United Kingdom in 2020”, the international wine consultant, born in S. Romão, Serra da Estrela, thought that price denigrates the image of Port wine when you know You can pay around 500 thousand dollars for a 1945 Romanée-Conti bottle. And the question was: Does Casa Ferreirinha have less history than Romanée-Conti? No, there isn’t. Is there Burgundy behind it? Ok, but we have the Douro.”

Determined, and with very strong convictions, like someone who knows exactly what he wants, in 2021 he launched Júpiter, a carved wine produced on the Rocim estate, in partnership with winemaker Pedro Ribeiro. The approximately 800 bottles released on the market at 1000 euros each sold out quickly. It is still possible to purchase some, but only from investors, now at two and three thousand euros.

If you’re enjoying Cláudio Martins’ story, read the full article in the NOVO edition which is on newsstands this Saturday, December 23rd