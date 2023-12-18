Consume plenty of collagen

#Consume #plenty #collagen

Underlining that fish is both medicine and food, Karadeniz Technical University Faculty Member Prof. Dr. Sevim Köse said, “It is not only about fatty acids, for example, there is gelatin in its skin and it also contains collagen. “Even its cartilage and bones are beneficial to our health,” he said, talking about the benefits of fish and listing the fish that should be consumed according to months. Köse underlined that the World Health Organization and other relevant institutions recommend consuming 4.5-5 grams of EPA and DHA fatty acids per week, and that these beneficial oils can be obtained from fish that are easily digestible and have high nutritional value.

“THERE IS GELATIN IN ITS SKIN AND IT ALSO CONTAINS COLLAGEN”

Emphasizing that fish is both food and medicine, Köse said: “You are eating, but you are also taking your medicine in some way. It is not only rich in fatty acids, for example, there is gelatin in its skin and it also contains collagen. Even its cartilage and bones are beneficial to our health. “It has protein, amino acids and minerals similar to animal foods. Fish is a good food in that respect.” Köse pointed out that the collagen obtained from fish is absorbed into the body more easily than other animal collagens and made the following evaluation: “Fish collagen is type 1 collagen and the most abundant collagen in humans. This collagen provides beautiful skin and delays aging in humans. It has strong connective tissue and provides strong bones. In addition, this collagen is a complex structural protein that helps maintain the strength and flexibility of the skin, ligaments, joints, bones, muscles, tendons, blood vessels, gums, eyes, nails and hair. Research has shown that it fights aging, heals bones and “It has been shown to regenerate, heal joint pain and wounds, increase protein intake, and provide antibacterial abilities.”

HIS SOUP IS VERY HEALTHY TOO

Stating that the presence of mineral substances, especially calcium and phosphorus, in the bones of the fish is beneficial for human health, Köse said, “It is known that creating fish broth for fish soup from the heads, bones and skins remaining after the fish are sorted and consuming it by adding fish to it if necessary is very beneficial for our health. How can we help patients?” “If bone marrow soup is made, it is also very healthy to prepare and consume fish soup from these wastes of fish. Consuming small fish with bones is beneficial in taking these substances.” he said. Köse stated that research shows that fish consumption strengthens the immune system, is good for brain health, and reduces the risk of some cancers as well as cardiovascular diseases.

WHICH FISH SHOULD I EAT IN WHICH MONTH?

Pointing out that the number one fish in November is anchovy, Köse gave the following information:

-This is the period when anchovies are abundant and most delicious. Bonito is also important if it has a backing and if you can find it. Mackerel comes into play here, then horse mackerel and butts.

-In December, bonito, anchovy, shad, garfish, mackerel, butts, horse mackerel and red mullet arrive.

-In the oven, shad, bonito, garfish, anchovy, mackerel, butts, horse mackerel, red mullet. In February, shad, anchovy, garfish, mackerel, horse mackerel, butts, red mullet.

-Shad, bonito, mackerel, anchovy, butt, mullet, horse mackerel in March. The fat content of anchovy starts to decrease this month.

-In April, anchovies rank first in terms of their fatty acid content, even if only slightly, because the fat content of others is low. We can also benefit from butts, bonito, swallowtail, collie, earring, horse mackerel. Köse stated that the hunting season ends in April every year and angling is started, and said, “During this period, there are butts, horse mackerel and whiting on the stalls. If you want fresh consumption, you can choose these.”