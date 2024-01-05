Consumers continued to buy expensive smartphones in 2023 ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Technologies

Counterpoint Research has presented an analysis of the premium smartphone market in 2023, which reveals a 6% year-over-year increase in sales of smartphones priced above $600, as indicated by preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2023. This growth contrasts with an expected decline in more the wider smartphone market. The premium category now comprises 24% of all smartphones, with the segment experiencing expansion in emerging markets. Senior analyst Varun Mishra noted that consumers are increasingly willing to invest in higher-priced devices known for quality and durability.

Apple maintains its dominant position in the market, overtaking second-place Samsung four times. Although Samsung narrowed the gap slightly, supported by successful sales of the Galaxy S23 and foldable devices, Apple remained the clear leader. Huawei has also shown success in China with its Mate 60 line.

The jump in the premium market was mainly due to stable sales in China, Western Europe, India and the Middle East and Africa regions. Counterpoint Research expects record sales in the premium market in China, India and Latin America, with India standing out as the fastest growing market globally. Growth is particularly noticeable in the ultra-premium segment, which includes devices priced at $1,000 or more. Forecasts point to a continuation of this trend, with premium devices expected to overtake the general smartphone market in the near future.

