CONSUMPTION – Rice supply assured

The stock of rice is largely sufficient to ensure the supply of the country

A shipment of rice from India is expected at the port of Toamasina soon. The boat is already at sea.

No fear. The supply of rice continues to be assured and there is no risk of shortage. Despite a delicate international situation, particularly in relation to the cessations of Indian exports of non-basmati white rice, the various rice supply chains continue to be functional, particularly for Madagascar which continues to benefit from exports of this cereal with some African countries. India continues to export to the Big Island, according to an official letter from the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, dated December 7, benefiting various African countries, including Madagascar, Egypt, the Comoros, Equatorial Guinea as well as Kenya, Indian rice. According to this notification document from the National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), the Red Island benefited from 50,000 metric tonnes of rice from Gandhi’s country.

Being one of the largest suppliers of rice on a global scale, just ahead of Pakistan, India has in fact decided to temporarily stop its exports of this cereal to protect itself from inflationary pressures generated by climate change, with monster floods that occurred there last July. However, New Delhi had decided under coercion with those responsible for Trade and Consumer Affairs

“continue to supply the Big Island” with this cereal. Official sources had in fact announced the fact that India had decided not to suspend its rice exports to Madagascar, following negotiation missions led by the Ministry of Industrialization, Commerce and Trade. Malagasy consumption in August, just a few weeks after New Delhi’s announcement of the export of non-basmati white rice by its government.

Slow-down

Despite this, rice imports continue to record a spectacular fall, if we rely on the latest figures from the rice observatory, with a drop in imports of more than 184,000 tonnes over the last ten months. of the year. This slowdown is, among other things, due to the boom in local rice production which increased by 8 to 9% this year, notably due to favorable factors. The harvest helped to promote the availability of local rice. Behind this, in the background, there is also hard work on the part of the authorities of the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Consumption who have increased control measures with the State Procurement of Madagascar (SPM), thus ensuring that domestic prices are stabilized and consumers are reassured in the face of various inflationary pressures.

Itamara Randriamamonjy