CONTAGIOUS DISEASE – Multisectoral action against HIV/AIDS

Mass HIV/AIDS screening tests attract people.

Raising awareness on the fight against HIV/AIDS is resuming after years of absence. Several demonstrations took place during the month of December, which is also the month of the fight against this disease. “We have revitalized a multisectoral fight, by decentralizing responsibilities, to fight back against the spread of the disease,” said a source at the Executive Secretariat of the National Committee to Fight AIDS (SE-CNLS), yesterday.

An increase in cases has been observed in recent years. The Ministry of Public Health speaks of three to four thousand new cases per year, and fourteen thousand HIV-positive people, throughout Madagascar. The figures declared by the United States ambassador to Madagascar, Claire Pierangelo, as part of the celebration of the world day against this disease, earlier this month, are more alarming. In 10 years, the incidence rate would have increased by nearly 240%, and the mortality rate linked to AIDS would have increased by 423%. This explosive increase in cases would be linked to the lack of awareness, mainly.

Awareness

Faced with a lack of budget, campaigns to promote information on sexual health, particularly HIV, became rare. People do not know how the disease is transmitted, how to protect themselves, where to go in the event of unprotected and suspicious sex. Since then, several large cities in Madagascar have become red zones in terms of HIV/AIDS contamination.

The budget for the fight against HIV/AIDS has not yet increased. The SE-CNLS changes strategy. He launched a call for action to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and associations for awareness-raising activities. These response activities will continue, according to the SE-CNLS. “We will continue to raise awareness at the level of the private and public sectors. We are going to talk about HIV in the workplace, for example,” says our source.

Miangalya Ralitera