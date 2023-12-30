CONTAGIOUS DISEASE – Multisectoral action against HIV/AIDS

Mass HIV/AIDS screening tests attract people.

Raising awareness on the fight against HIV/AIDS is resuming after years of absence. Several demonstrations took place during the month of December, which is also the month of the fight against this disease. “We have revitalized a multisectoral fight, by decentralizing responsibilities, to fight back against the spread of the disease,” said a source at the Executive Secretariat of the National Committee to Fight AIDS (SE-CNLS), yesterday.

An increase in cases has been observed in recent years. The Ministry of Public Health speaks of three to four thousand new cases per year, and fourteen thousand HIV-positive people, throughout Madagascar. The figures declared by the United States ambassador to Madagascar, Claire Pierangelo, as part of the celebration of the world day against this disease, earlier this month, are more alarming. In 10 years, the incidence rate would have increased by nearly 240%, and the mortality rate linked to AIDS would have increased by 423%. This explosive increase in cases would be linked to the lack of awareness, mainly.

Awareness

Faced with a lack of budget, campaigns to promote information on sexual health, particularly HIV, became rare. People do not know how the disease is transmitted, how to protect themselves, where to go in the event of unprotected and suspicious sex. Since then, several large cities in Madagascar have become red zones in terms of HIV/AIDS contamination.

The budget for the fight against HIV/AIDS has not yet increased. The SE-CNLS changes strategy. He launched a call for action to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and associations for awareness-raising activities. These response activities will continue, according to the SE-CNLS. “We will continue to raise awareness at the level of the private and public sectors. We are going to talk about HIV in the workplace, for example,” says our source.

Also Read:  Gaza Update, Israel Warning New War Breaks Out in Arabia

Miangalya Ralitera

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The first Tesla Cybertruck had an accident. The young driver was very lucky
The first Tesla Cybertruck had an accident. The young driver was very lucky
Posted on
Europeans sleep poorly, according to Huawei, smart watches can alleviate the problem
Europeans sleep poorly, according to Huawei, smart watches can alleviate the problem
Posted on
City architect Torleif Falk: This is what Stockholm’s future looks like
City architect Torleif Falk: This is what Stockholm’s future looks like
Posted on
Alianza Lima will go for Paolo Guerrero: what is known about the possible signing of the ‘Predator’
Alianza Lima will go for Paolo Guerrero: what is known about the possible signing of the ‘Predator’
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News