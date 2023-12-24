Container prices are rising again. Seven times in a month!

#Container #prices #rising #times #month

Economic effects of the war in the Middle East. The trader reports that the prices of the containers he ordered from China increased as much as… sevenfold within a month. What’s going on? Does it apply to all containers? Merchant ships began to avoid the Suez Canal due to rocket fire. What does this mean for consumers? Did we rejoice at lower inflation too quickly?

It seems that misfortune does not want to leave us. The world must face another challenge that will make it difficult to overcome the ongoing economic slowdown. The coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine, interrupted supply chains, and now the war between Israel and Hamas is hitting us. Container prices have increased sevenfold! What does this mean for us?

Suez Canal blocked again

Missile attacks on civilian merchant ships entering the Red Sea towards the Suez Canal are increasing. The Houthis, an armed group from Yemen, supported by Iran, are responsible for the attacks. Until recently, few people had heard of them, but they quickly became the greatest threat to global trade.

Iran and Arab countries (including Yemen, but also e.g. Qatar, which financially supports Hamas) they want to stop Israel from destroying the Gaza Strip and support the idea of ​​rebuilding a Palestinian state. Israel, on the other hand, does not want to hear about this. Iran is not currently conducting military action against Israel (it does not want to face a counterattack from the United States, which supports Israel), but it supports the Houthis in Yemen – and they are able to hinder global trade and raise oil prices with their attacks. Behind Iran is probably Putin, for whom the weakening of the West and the second major war in the world are manna from heaven.

The Houthis stationed in Yemen do not limit themselves to attacks on ships sailing to Israel, but target all vessels. Western navies are trying to combat missiles fired by terrorists (US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Operation “Prosperity Guardian”, which is intended to increase security in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden), but so far to no avail.

Container prices depend on the route the ships take

The attacks almost completely paralyzed the trade route through the Suez Canal. The number of ships that have interrupted their journey and are waiting for developments is growing. Other are redirected via the Cape of Good Hope (i.e. circumnavigating Africa). Carriers responsible for over 70% of the Suez Canal’s transport capacity have already changed their route. This means that almost 4 out of 5 ships sailed “around”.

It flows (or actually flowed) through the Suez Canal every day more than 50 ships that transport billions of dollars’ worth of goods to Europe, the Mediterranean and the eastern coast of North America. This is the shortest and cheapest route. The “detour” around Africa will not only be more expensive, but will also take longer.

In fact, it is enough to remember the confusion caused by the Ever Given container ship, which ran aground in March 2021 and got stuck across the canal. A traffic jam quickly formed with dozens of other container ships. Below is a satellite photo of that situation (from Wikipedia).

Ever Given blocking the Suez Canal

There are a lot of memes on the Internet, but the truth is that the crisis was serious. The week-long gridlock resulted in losses that amounted to billions of dollars. And the Houthi militants have a large stock of rockets and it is unlikely that today’s conflict will be resolved within a week.

Container prices are rising rapidly

Huti made sure that The Suez Canal once again turned out to be a critical point on the world trade map. As a result we should expect extension of delivery times (ships are redirected via the Cape of Good Hope, which adds about two weeks to the entire journey) and potential interruptions in supply chains (if the shelling lasts longer).

The situation must also have influenced the prices of sea transport through the Suez Canal, and this is already visible in the indices. Global Container Freight Index (FBX) increased by 28% in a month to $1,346.20, and the index FBX13 (reflects freight prices between China and Mediterranean ports) increased by as much as 80%, to $2,524.60.

Indices reflecting freight prices for transport only from China are also going up significantly. The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index increased by 26% over the last month, and the China Containerized Freight Index increased by less than 1% (from 876.74 to 879.75 points).

Ceny kontenerów: Shanghai Containerized Freight Index i China Containerized Freight Index

The situation is not yet as dramatic as it was in 2021, when we faced the complete closure of terminals in China caused by the coronavirus. Back then, the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index was around 4,000-5,000 points, and the Global Container Freight Index was around $9,000-10,000 (today – let me remind you – around $1,350). However, we should not underestimate the ongoing growth. Especially since these are only “official” data.

“We will never get out of the crisis in Europe”

What does this mean for us, consumers? I contacted an entrepreneur who regularly imports goods from China. It seems that the incident has a real impact on transport costs incurred by importers. And price increases are much more severe than the above indicators suggest.

“I paid $1,250 for a container in October. In November, I loaded a container for $850. At the beginning of December, the price was already $2,000, and today it is as much as $6,000.”

– reports Mr. Jarosław. The above prices apply to one container of 76 cubic meters or 20 tons (you can load more, but then it is difficult to transport such a container around Poland by road). These are no longer simple price fluctuations, but a sudden and dynamic increase (seven hundred percent in a month).

Of course, this is the relationship of only one entrepreneur, and freight prices depend, among others, on: from: the intermediary we use, the number of containers ordered, delivery date and surcharges. However, the trend is visible and clear. Through the Suez Canal, connecting the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, some 12% of world trade flows, so – if the crisis lasts longer – it will significantly affect supply chains, among others. in Europe.

“It’s half the trouble if someone imports expensive and small products, because then the freight is less painful”

– adds the entrepreneur. It’s worse with larger and cheaper products. If something weighs, say, 5 kg, only 4,000 pieces will fit in a 20-ton container. The increase in the price of containers from USD 850 to USD 6,000 means PLN 5.15 higher transport costs per unit (PLN 6 instead of PLN 85). A big difference that will have to be explained to customers somehow.

It is a certain relief for those importing goods from abroad the dollar exchange rate, which is currently at its lowest level since 2021 (we wrote about it here). This will somewhat alleviate the current transport crisis for importers.

course to dollar

But importers’ costs are not the only problem. If the crisis continues, supply chain disruptions will reappear (it will take some time before everyone gets used to longer delivery times). This means that one of the basic laws of economics will apply: less product means higher prices.

It’s also a matter of time increase in prices semi-finished products and energy raw materials (e.g. crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas), which were also transported, among others, by sea via the Suez Canal.

It seems that we cannot yet claim victory against inflation. Neither in Poland nor anywhere else. Rising transport costs will be another factor deepening inflation next year. If the crisis is not resolved quickly, it will almost certainly translate into price increases. Companies will either pay more for transport and at least partially pass this on to consumers, or they will not renew stocks, which will result in price increases. (less product on the market means higher prices).

The situation will not be improved by the inclusion of maritime transport in the EU CO2 emissions trading system from January 1, 2024. Shipowners will have to purchase CO2 emission allowances for each tonne of carbon dioxide emitted, which they will of course pass on to customers. What amounts are we talking about? This depends on the price of the allowances, but is estimated at around 20 euros per container and 40 euros per refrigerated container.

Main photo: tawatchai07 / Freepik