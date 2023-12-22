Container with asteroid sample does not open

#Container #asteroid #sample #open

The NASA mission to “Bennu” encounters unexpected problems. While researchers are already delivering initial results, some of the samples are still stuck.

Houston – About three months have passed since the NASA probe “Osiris-Rex” returned to Earth with soil samples from the asteroid “Bennu”. But NASA experts have not yet managed to fully open the container with the samples. Back in October, it was discovered at the Johnson Space Center in Houston that the lid of the sample container could not be opened completely. Two screws are tight. Using tweezers, the experts were able to recover at least part of the valuable cargo. Added to this is the material that is outside the actual container.

So far, NASA has been able to secure 70.3 grams of samples from the asteroid “Bennu” and distribute some of them to research teams. Frank Brenker and his team at the Goethe University in Frankfurt have also already received a material sample. “We examined this last week in Hamburg at DESY using synchrotron XRF and tomography,” said the researcher when asked merkur.de von IPPEN.MEDIA.

NASA can’t open asteroid sample

In the meantime, NASA in the USA continues to puzzle over the asteroid sample and the container in which it is located. Dante Lauretta, the lead scientist of the “Bennu” mission, suspects Naturethat another 30 to 70 grams of the precious asteroid material remains in the container. “It’s a kind of Schrödinger’s test,” says Lauretta, referring to the “Schrödinger’s Cat” thought experiment. “We don’t know what’s in there.”

The sample container with the material from asteroid “Bennu” is in a so-called “glove box” and is surrounded by nitrogen. It can only be opened in this box. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Cover Images

NASA is not giving up hope of being able to recover the asteroid material. One challenge, however, is that the sample must be handled within a so-called “glove box.” This device is filled with nitrogen to avoid contamination of valuable space material. Only special tools may be used in this box. There is currently no tool that can loosen the remaining two screws – so NASA is developing a new tool.

In a statement to Gizmodo says a Nasa spokesman: “The design, development and testing of new tools made from contamination-resistant materials are in progress to safely complete the sampling in the glove box.” There is even a planned time frame for this, although it is still very imprecise: “Depending on the timing For construction and testing, we expect it to be open in the first quarter of 2024,” the statement said.

Research teams describe asteroid samples

Meanwhile, research teams are providing initial descriptions of the recovered asteroid material. According to Lauretta, initial analyzes indicate that the fragments of the asteroid “Bennu” are rich in volatile chemical compounds. These have been preserved in the cold depths of space since the solar system was formed over 4.5 billion years ago – and offer researchers a valuable insight into the past. “That alone makes the whole mission worthwhile,” emphasizes Lauretta. “We now have plenty of pristine material” from the early days of the solar system.

Frankfurt scientist Frank Brenker and his team plan to begin further investigations this week. Opposite merkur.de he gives a small preview of what his team has seen so far: “The amount of carbonates actually surprised us.”

