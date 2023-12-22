Contents of the UNSC Draft Resolution on Gaza that the US Will Agree to

#Contents #UNSC #Draft #Resolution #Gaza #Agree

CNN Indonesia

Friday, 22 Dec 2023 19:25 IWST

Illustration. UNSC meeting. (Getty Images via AFP/SPENCER PLATT)

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia —

United Nations Security Council (PBB) was in the spotlight after postponing several votes regarding a resolution on Gaza during the attack Israel the Palestine kian brutal.

The UNSC will hold another vote today, Friday (22/12).

A number of diplomats said that the US was starting to approve the draft resolution so that it was possible that the representatives of Uncle Sam’s country would not exercise a veto.

So what is the content of the draft resolution that the US is likely to approve?

“Urgent measures to immediately open safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, and also to create conditions for cessation of continued hostilities,” said the sentence in the new draft approved by the US, as reported AFP.

The sentence does not clearly mention a call for an immediate end to the fighting in Gaza.

Furthermore, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said “if the resolution is presented as is, then we will be able to support it.”

However, a number of other UNSC member countries, including Russia, objected to the resolution because they considered it only to win over the US.

Greenfield denied that the draft was deliberately made weak so that the US would approve it.

“The draft resolution is a very strong resolution that is fully supported by Arab countries,” he said.

The UNSC postponed voting on this resolution several times due to tough debate among members.

The initial draft resolution demanded that Israel and Hamas allow and facilitate “the use of all land, sea and air routes to and throughout Gaza” for aid deliveries.

The policy was changed to “all available routes.” Diplomats said the proposal would allow Israel to maintain control over access.

The US is also wary of references in the draft resolution to a cessation of hostilities. The US and Israel oppose a ceasefire because they believe it will only benefit Hamas.

The draft resolution now no longer uses strong language, such as calling for “urgent measures to immediately enable safe and unimpeded humanitarian access.”

(one/bac)

Watch the Video Below: