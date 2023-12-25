Continued increase in the number of ADHD diagnoses

#Continued #increase #number #ADHD #diagnoses

The National Board of Health and Welfare has mapped the prescription of ADHD drugs since 2006. The prescription has increased year by year, in all age groups. Data on the withdrawal of ADHD drugs gives a good indication of how many people have been diagnosed with ADHD. About 75 percent of all children who receive an ADHD diagnosis begin drug treatment.

The increase in the number of diagnoses is expected, according to Peter Salmi, investigator at the National Board of Health and Welfare.

– We have had a dark speech before, but gained increased knowledge and greater resources to investigate. The diagnostic criteria have also been broadened a little. The increase may also be due to the fact that school and society have changed, with greater demands on cognitive and theoretical ability today than before, he tells Special Nest.

Pandemic effect

Since 2019, the increase has been even more dramatic than before, both among girls and boys as well as among women and men – up to 50 percent. Today, 10.5 percent of boys and 6 percent of girls aged 10 to 17 have an ADHD or ADD diagnosis.

– During the pandemic, the increase was steeper than before. We believe that it is due to the fact that you then had time to graze queues for investigation, says Peter Salmi.

Biggest increase among girls and women

It is among girls aged 10-17 and young women aged 18-24 that the increase has been the strongest – an increase of 50 percent from 2019 to 2022.

– It is probably due to underdiagnosis before. Girls are more often diagnosed with ADD than boys, so they are diagnosed later, because the symptoms are not as obvious as the hyperactivity in boys. Now the awareness and knowledge has increased that the symptoms look different in girls than boys, says Peter Salmi.

The National Board of Health and Welfare’s statistics include add as a subgroup of the umbrella term adhd. The gender difference is clear in school children: twice as many boys as girls have an ADHD diagnosis. But from the age of 19 it evens out, when girls have received their diagnosis later. Overall, across all ages, there is no gender difference in the number of ADHD diagnoses.

Regional differences

The statistics also show regional differences in the country in terms of the prescription of ADHD drugs, which reflects the difference in the number of diagnoses. In the Gotland region, the proportion of boys and girls aged 10 to 17 who are prescribed ADHD medication is the highest. In Västernorrland, the proportion is almost half as large.

– We had a government assignment about it a few years ago and then saw differences in practice, for example that you treat different amounts of medicine. Access to investigation also varies. The differences can also be about how it is viewed at school: whether the student needs to have a diagnosis in order to receive special support. We have just created a first draft of national guidelines that will correct this, says Peter Salmi.

Continued increase is beyond the scope

Until now, the increase in the number of diagnoses has been expected based on what population studies indicate about the prevalence of ADHD. But if the number of new cases stays at today’s level going forward, we will end up above the expected in the long run. Then a full 15 percent of boys and 11 percent of girls aged 10-17 will have an ADHD diagnosis.

– There is no indication that ADHD is increasing in the population, so if there is a continued increase in diagnoses, we need to find out the cause. We will follow the development with registry studies. We could also have dialogues with those who investigate and treat, but perhaps also with social services and the school, to hear how they view the increase, says Peter Salmi.

Special Nest has asked Riksförbundet Attention what they think the increase is due to.

– Knowledge of the diagnoses is significantly higher today, so more people seek help. We also live in a significantly more cognitively demanding society. The criteria for being diagnosed with ADHD have also changed, which means that more people meet them. Resources for investigation and treatment have also been increased. Another explanation is an increased focus on early interventions, says Anki Sandberg, chairman of Attention.