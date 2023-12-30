Contribution by former Prime Minister Truss leads to criticism of British ribbons

#Contribution #Prime #Minister #Truss #leads #criticism #British #ribbons

EPALiz Truss

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 05:03

The end-of-year ribbon shower in the United Kingdom is a little less festive than usual this year. There are congratulations for laureates such as singer Shirley Bassey, director Ridley Scott and Game of Thronesactress Emilia Clarke, but there is also criticism because former Prime Minister Liz Truss was allowed to choose people to honor.

Truss was Prime Minister last September and October before she was forced out due to disagreements over her financial policy. Although she had to make way for Rishi Sunak in a record time of 49 days, her successor does grant her one resignation honours list. Traditionally, the outgoing prime minister uses it to thank supporters with awards or titles of nobility.

Opposition politicians had called on Sunak to abandon that practice this time, saying Truss had been prime minister for an ignominious short time and had also left the country in chaos. “You deserve an award for your commitment to society, not for these kinds of blunders,” says Labor MP Jonathan Ashworth.

“Truss’s shamelessness in rewarding her minions for this mess is only surpassed by Sunak’s inaction in not stopping it,” added Liberal Democrat Daisy Cooper. “This discredits the whole rain of ribbons.”

Remarkable timing

Truss chose to honor eight confidantes. For example, she appoints a donor, a top advisor and a Brexit campaign leader to the House of Lords, party member Jackie Doyle-Price can call herself ‘Lady’ and there are lower awards for other employees. It is striking that no prominent cabinet members have been elected, such as the troubled Minister of Finance Kwarteng.

In a statement, Truss said he was “championing conservative values ​​such as freedom, limited government and a proud and sovereign Britain.” She insists that it is only a “modest list”; for example, Boris Johnson’s group was five times larger.

British media point out that Truss’ awards are being made public at a remarkable time: the list was said to have been drawn up in March, but is now being presented during the Christmas recess.

Moreover, the names will be announced at the same time as the New Years Honours, the annual list that this time honors 1,227 Britons. A government spokesperson denies that this moment was chosen to divert attention from Truss’ contribution. According to Downing Street, it was simply necessary to wait so long to carry out all checks properly.

Companion of Honour

Bassey, Scott and Clarke are all on the regular year-end list. Bassey has been appointed Companion of Honour, the most select honorary title that King Charles can bestow because there can only be 65 members, all of whom are appointed for life. Clarke was honored alongside her mother for their charity in healthcare following a brain haemorrhage.

Other awards go to jury member Paul Hollywood from the British original All of Holland Bakt, England footballers Earps, Bright and Hemp, and Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis. Former Home Secretary Javid is knighted.

In addition to prominent Britons, everyday volunteers have also been chosen, such as the oldest on the list, collector Jill Gladwell (97), and the youngest ever, 9-year-old Tony Hudgell. As a baby he was so severely abused by his parents that he lost both legs. He now fights to protect other children from domestic violence.