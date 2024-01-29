Control of 6-month-old Şerzan’s body with a stick

#Control #6monthold #Şerzans #body #stick

Agencies received sad news from Van’s Özalp district early this morning. A fire broke out at night in the single-storey house belonging to the Güler family, who lives in Çavuşlar District, 40 kilometers away from the district, and their 6-month-old baby Şerzan burned to death in her cradle.

While it was learned that father Nurettin Güler went to Izmir to work, 2 children affected by the smoke and mother Güler Güler were taken to the hospital for control.



This shot wounded the conscience

Özalp District Governor Rahmi Bulut also went to the village and received information from the fire brigade. After the fire, a scene almost as painful as the death of baby Şerzan was reflected on the cameras.

Two unidentified officers check the lifeless body of baby Şerzan, which was placed on the mud, with pieces of sticks they took from the fire….