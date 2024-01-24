Control of foreign workers to be strengthened

The Ministry of Labour, Employment and the Civil Service decides to carry out checks on immigrant workers. Foreign workers in Madagascar must be in a regular situation. Hanitra Razakaboana, head of this department, noted two foreign workers in an irregular situation during her visit to a free zone in Ivato last week.

They are in Madagascar for family reunification. They do not have work permits, even though they work. “Madagascar is a state of law. When foreigners do not have work permits, as in other countries around the world, they must not work. We therefore requested the suspension of these irregular foreigners. The work must be for the Malagasy people, as a priority. If we offer work to foreigners, they must have authorization,” indicated the Minister of Labor, Employment and the Public Service, on the occasion.

Applying for a work permit is not complicated. “The State is making an effort to open up to other countries, to promote the use of currencies. If these paperwork are not available, it is done on purpose, and this proves contempt for the law in force in Madagascar,” says Hanitra Razakaboana.

Miangalya Ralitera