Controversial auction at the University of Warsaw. The university removed the auction on WOŚP

The comments pointed out that paying for priority registration violates the basic principle of student equality

Registration for classes at the University of Warsaw is usually based on the “first come, first served” system. It’s not perfect, but it’s hard to say it’s unfair

“We understand that the launch of this type of auction may raise doubts, which is why the auctions mentioned in the questions have been removed,” the UW Press Office informed us

“Would you like to avoid a certain presenter?”; “Does every time you try to join your dream training group find out that the servers won’t let you?” – said the questions in the description of the auction launched by the student government of the Faculty of Management of the University of Warsaw as part of the 32nd final of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity.

A link to the auctions offered by the student government is also available on the official website of the Faculty of Management. “Register without stress and create your perfect plan!” — encouraged the student government to take part in the auction.

There was considerable interest in the offer, because with a starting price of PLN 25, the bidding reached nearly PLN 150 at the climax.

Screenshot / Allegro The auction description encouraged bidding for “priority in registration” for the class group

Online outrage after the auction of the UW student government

Registration for classes at the University of Warsaw is usually based on the “first come, first served” system. Although every year many students point out that they have problems with signing up for groups due to the heavy load on the servers, it is difficult to say that this system is unfair.

The possibility of purchasing priority registration at a public university has therefore caused considerable outrage on the Internet. Internet users immediately pointed out that paying for places in class groups violated the basic principle of student equality.

The University of Warsaw removes a controversial offer. The university issued a statement

We asked the Press Office of the University of Warsaw and the Student Government of the Faculty of Management to comment on this matter. The first to respond were students who, without answering our questions, suggested a meeting with the vice-dean for student affairs and quality of education of the Faculty of Management, Ph.D. Monika Sikorek. However, before we could make an appointment, the auction was deleted.

“We understand that the launch of this type of auction may raise doubts, which is why the auctions mentioned in the questions have been removed,” emphasized Anna Stobiecka from the Press Office of the University of Warsaw in a statement sent to Onet.

Screenshot / Allegro The controversial auction ended on Monday

“We would like to remind you that all students, regardless of participation in faculty auctions, may apply to the vice-deans for student affairs to change the class schedule (e.g. transfer to another group) or obtain an individual organization of studies, which allows the student to arrange his or her schedule more freely. (this is done in the usual manner under the provisions of the Regulations on Studies at the University of Warsaw). When considering applications, the individual situation of a given student is taken into account, including whether he or she combines studies with professional work,” the announcement added.