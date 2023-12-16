Controversial film star Gérard Depardieu is in danger of losing a high French award | Gossip

French film star Gérard Depardieu may lose France’s highest award. Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak told television channel France 5 on Friday that a procedure has been started to decide whether the actor can keep his Légion d’Honneur.

The culture minister condemned “shocking statements” by Depardieu in a recently published documentary. It shows how the actor repeatedly misbehaves. He makes misogynistic comments and a young girl is also not spared from obscene statements.

The 74-year-old Depardieu is one of France’s best-known actors and was awarded the Légion d’Honneur in 1996 by then president Jacques Chirac. He is known for his leading roles in Cyrano de Bergerac, Green Card and as Obelix. Depardieu has come under fire several times in recent years for accusations of rape, among other things. Earlier this year, the actor wrote in an open letter that he has never abused a woman.

