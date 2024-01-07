Controversial statement against Narendra Modi: Government suspends Maldives minister-Narendra Modi | Mariyam Shiuna

Malé – Maldivian Minister Mariam Shivuna has been suspended after her controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep. It is reported that Malsha and Hasan Sihan, the ministers, have also been suspended by the Maldives government. Maryam shared the video of Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep on the X platform saying, ‘What a clown, Israel’s puppet Mr. Narendra Modi is diving with a life jacket’. After the controversy, the minister removed this post.

The Maldivian government had earlier come forward with an explanation on the incident. In a statement, she informed that the minister’s is a personal opinion and not the government’s position.

“The Government believes that freedom of invention should be exercised democratically and responsibly. It should be done in a manner that does not spread hatred and does not disrupt relations between the Maldives and its international partners,” the government said in a statement. The government has also informed that it will not hesitate to take action against those who make such defamatory remarks.

Against the minister’s remarks, several people have come forward through the X platform calling for a ‘boycott of Maldives’. Many people also said that the decision to celebrate a holiday in the Maldives has been cancelled. Some responded on social media with pictures, including one of canceled flight tickets. Meanwhile, Bollywood and cricket stars also came out to express solidarity with Lakshadweep.

