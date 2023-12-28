Controversy between MinTrabajo and Van Camp’s over alleged use of diapers when not being able to go to the bathroom

#Controversy #MinTrabajo #Van #Camps #alleged #diapers #bathroom

The Minister of Labor, Gloría Inés Ramírez, denounced this Wednesday that in some inspection visits of her portfolio to companies in the flower growing and tuna processing and packaging sectors, precarious working conditions were found, to the point that in some of them the workers have They have to wear a diaper since they do not have the time required to go to the bathroom.

In her statements, the head of the labor portfolio pointed out that the situation is registered in the company Atún Van Camp’s, there she said “in many of the visits we have made, we have found, fundamental in the inspectors who have gone to the flower area or to Let’s say the tuna part, Van Camp’s for example, it has been found that the conditions under which these women carry out their work are not the best, for example they do not have time to go to the bathroom, which is something so typical of human beings, of the machine that we are, then we are working so that these conditions of exercise of work and trades fundamentally have human dignity.”

He added “we have found some workers who have to wear diapers because they do not have the necessary time to go to the bathroom.”

Following this, Minister Ramírez assured that a systematization of the situations found in the respective inspections is being carried out to make a shock plan to correct those situations that threaten the dignity of many women in the country’s labor market.

Faced with the scenario, the company Atún Van Camp’s responded to the minister through a brief statement in which it rejected the claims, there stating “Seatech International Inc, manufacturer of the Atún Van Camp’s brand categorically rejects the unfounded claims of the Minister of Work, Gloría Inés Rámirez, about the working conditions of our collaborators. You cannot attack and stigmatize a company in that way. This goes against more than 35 years of work, contribution to the country and generation of decent employment. The company and its 1,800 collaborators reiterate that what has been stated is not true and will proceed to defend itself from this attack under the law and regulations in force in Colombia.”