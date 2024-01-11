Controversy in Châtelet around the arrival of Thomas Dermine: “The reason given by the municipal college is lunar”

#Controversy #Châtelet #arrival #Thomas #Dermine #reason #municipal #college #lunar

What made Sylvain Nicaise, president of the local MR of Châtelet (in opposition), tick is… that it is a 100% socialist commune, which invites a socialist secretary of state too , to promote it a few months before the elections and at the princess’s expense.

The subject came up this Wednesday in the Walloon parliament. Nicolas Tzanetatos (MR) and Germain Mugemangango (PTB) spoke to the Minister of Local Authorities, Christophe Collignon. “The general manager himself admitted that it was a mistake, made in his absence. Is it normal for public funds from a municipality to be allocated to a Secretary of State who has the same political color? For me, it’s no, but I’m waiting for the minister’s response,” explained Nicolas Tzanetatos. Germain Mugemangango continued: “The reason given by the college is lunar, we are told ‘don’t worry, it’s not a political event’. So Mr. Dermine takes off his Secretary of State costume, does his signing session then puts it back on the next day? Are we being made fun of?”

Christophe Collignon ©Heymans

The minister appeared distant, specifying all the same that he would have “done without the question” (he himself is a socialist, Editor’s note): “It is common for one or the other municipality, through its cultural center or its library invites one or the other author. But here, what you question is that he is a politician beyond being an author. I must point out that I have not received a complaint so far, but I have taken the initiative of asking my services to analyze the situation. This means that a case will be investigated, incriminating and exonerating, we will question the municipality which will be able to give its point of view, but I must wait for the conclusions of the administration and show myself to be impartial,” replied Christophe Collignon. He still reminds the municipalities: “only a few months separate us from the elections, here and there new incidents could still punctuate the campaign, the municipalities must be vigilant and cautious.”

MPs MR and PTB were not satisfied with the response. “You have become a black belt in potty training,” replied Germain Mugemangango to Minister Collignon. “I expected a firm and clear condemnation of a practice that supposedly had to disappear. People are disgusted with politics and I understand them: one would have thought that as the generations passed, the old practices would disappear… but it continues.”

These exchanges, in parliament, took place a few hours before the signing session, which was held Wednesday evening. The on-site service was ultimately provided by volunteers and no zakouski was distributed, according to La Nouvelle Gazette/SudInfo.