Convicted producer Harvey Weinstein charged again with sexual assault | Movies & Series

Convicted producer Harvey Weinstein charged again with sexual assault

By our entertainment editors

Jan 17, 2024 at 6:47 am

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein (71) has again been accused by a woman of sexual assault. Various American media reported this on Tuesday. James Dolan, chairman of Madison Square Garden, is also named in the indictment.

The woman is said to have worked as a masseuse during an Eagles tour about ten years ago. The plaintiff states in the lawsuit, among other things, that Dolan had manipulated and abused her.

In the same case, she says that Weinstein assaulted her in 2014. She demands damages from both men. “I have suffered so deeply because of what James Dolan and Harvey Weinstein did to me years ago. It was not an easy decision to come forward and seek justice,” the accuser said in a statement from her lawyers on Tuesday.

Dolan and Weinstein both released statements through their lawyers The New York Times in which they deny the allegations.

Accusations against Weinstein led to MeToo movement

The producer of films like Shakespeare in Love in Pulp Fiction was accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, including well-known actresses. The revelations about his years of misconduct led to the MeToo movement.

Weinstein is currently serving several sentences in prison for rape and sexual assault. These run up to just under forty years; so he will probably be in prison for the rest of his life. In October, the fallen film producer was sued by actress Julia Ormond.

Do you feel the need to talk about your experience with sexual misconduct? You can contact Victim Support Netherlands via 0900-01 01 or the Sexual Violence Center via 0800-01 88 or the chat.

