convinced of having inspired the game, an Internet user demands money from Rockstar Games

In a video posted on Tiktok, an American with dreadlocks and golden teeth claims to have inspired one of the characters in the GTA 6 trailer. He is not the first to demand money from Rockstar Games.

“Look at this guy and look at me.” It must be recognized that the resemblance between one of the characters in the GTA 6 trailer and the Tiktok user “zoeepoppyy” is obvious. Pair of glasses with golden brochures, dreadlocks, chain with large links and gold teeth, everything is there.

“I’m from South Florida. I’m famous here. It must be me, I’m the only person in Florida with such golden teeth. They cloned me. Rockstar Games, GTA, I need my check and this money”, indicates the protagonist on Tiktok.

In a video published on the Chinese social network Tiktok on December 21 which has more than 150,000 views, the American issues a seven-day ultimatum to Rockstar to “settle this matter”.

“Speak like men”

The extract in the middle of the dispute, which lasts only two seconds, could have gone unnoticed. But not for this Floridian. “I don’t want to go report this to the police. Or go to court for a trial. We can talk about it like men, Rockstar. Bring me someone to talk about it with”, he says.

In the first trailer for GTA 6, revealed on social networks at the beginning of December, we see the character in question, gold watch on his wrist, golden glasses and dreadlocks in an environment reminiscent of Florida. A usurpation of his “image” and his “life”, according to him.

The character at the heart of the dispute. – Screenshot/Youtube Rockstar

This American is not the first to try to extract money from Rockstar Games since the release of the trailer. At the beginning of December, Lawrence Sullivan, who describes himself as the “real joker of Florida”, also invited the publisher of GTA 6 to a discussion about him.

“GTA, we need to talk,” he announced, without specifying whether he intended to take legal action against the video game publisher.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise was already facing lawsuits from actress Lindsay Lohan, from whom one of the characters in GTA 5 is loosely based. However, the New York court rejected the complaint because the name and photo of the actress had never been used in the game.

Previously, it was Ferrari which lost its case against the publisher, while GTA 4 used the codes of the prancing horse brand for some of the vehicles in the game.

