Cooling Glass, New Technology to Fight Climate Change

As the world experiences a worsening climate crisis with record-breaking temperatures, scientists have developed a new, highly reflective glass coating. This layer of glass is claimed to help cool the rapidly warming Earth and overcome the impacts of climate change.

In theory, this coating, made from a mixture of glass and aluminum oxide particles, can reflect large amounts of sunlight from painted surfaces, such as building roofs and roads.

Laboratory tests have shown that this material can reflect up to 99% of solar radiation back into space. The researchers behind this new glass say, “cooling glass” (cooling glass) this could be a promising way to lower temperatures across the Earth.

“This cooling glass is more than just a new material – it is an important part of the solution to climate change,” said Xinpeng Zhao, a research scientist at the University of Maryland who led the new study, in a statement, as quoted Space.com. According to him, this cooling glass can change the way people live, and help us take better care of our homes and the Earth.

Although most of the surface releases heat naturally, the Earth also cools itself by releasing heat into space, especially on clear nights. The newly developed coating speeds up that process by reflecting sunlight in a so-called atmospheric transparency window.

