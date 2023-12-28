Coop and Migros storm against plan to label products transported by air as such

#Coop #Migros #storm #plan #label #products #transported #air

With the support of the president of the Swiss Farmers’ Union, the centrist Markus Ritter, the text resulted in a bill, under consultation until January 22. However, nothing is decided yet, underlines Thursday the Tages-Anzesiger who went to inquire about the positions of the different actors.

On the battlefield, two camps clash

Unsurprisingly, the WWF and the Consumer Protection Foundation declared themselves in favor of the introduction of mandatory declarations for food transported by air. But on the other side of the prism, significant players are firmly opposed to it, starting with retailers.

In a long position paper published in December, IG Retail, which brings together Coop, Denner and Migros, considers in particular that the means of transport used by the product is not “decisive” in terms of sustainability – “the production, the extraction or production generate a much higher proportion of pollutants than transport,” they write. Above all, they question the feasibility and effectiveness of the measure.

Migros and Coop upwind, Lidl and Aldi not concerned

As the European Union does not require air import declarations, “we cannot assume that international manufacturers will make the declaration and therefore the special packaging only for the Swiss market,” says IG Retail. Which specifies that, if this were the case, we should expect an increase in prices which would have an impact on consumers’ wallets. Furthermore, the text provides that goods arriving in Switzerland by rail after having landed elsewhere in Europe are not subject to the declaration obligation. For retailers, this could encourage companies to relocate their sorting, repackaging, cutting and preparation services.

Migros and Coop are already mobilizing to indicate when their products have arrived in Switzerland by air by affixing a “By air” sticker, their respective spokespersons also point out. Daily Gazette. For Migros, Patrick Stöpper assures that the share of airborne goods represents only 0.27 percent of the total sales volume. Lidl and Aldi are not directly affected by the bill: they have already announced that they have renounced air transport.

For its part, “Gastrosuisse sees no need to act”, underlines the German-speaking daily. The hospitality industry, for whom declaring the origin of the product is sufficient, is asking to be exempted if the law passes, because the sector would then be “faced with additional specific implementation problems”.