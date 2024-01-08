Copa del Rey 2023-24 draw, round of 16: teams, rules, format and how it works

#Copa #del #Rey #draw #teams #rules #format #works

The draw for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey holds the threat of a Clásico or a derby for January 16, 17 or 18. The lack of lower category teams (for now only Tenerife, waiting to know the outcome of Unionistas), means that there are options for the two greats of Spanish football to face each other. Real Madrid and Barcelona will no longer have the privileges of going in their own hype along with Atlético and Osasuna (the four that will play this week in the Super Cup) to cross paths with the smaller ones. On the contrary, they can be paired with anyone, even each other. The crossings will be announced in a ceremony whose time has been moved to 6:30 p.m. due to the postponement of Unionistas-Villarreal (which will resume at 4:30 p.m.). In addition, this round will have a ‘guest’: the return of the VAR to the KO competition.

The pots await with fifteen teams in the pots and the unknown of knowing the last tenant, the one who wins the Unionistas-Villarreal. Match postponed due to a problem with the stadium lighting. The ceremony (initially scheduled for 1:00 p.m. this Monday) will have to wait for the extra time of said match to be played to meet all the participating teams in the next round, since conditions such as the field factor influence the development of the same. Given the discrepancies between both teams in choosing the ideal time to resume the match, the sole Competition Judge of the RFEF established that it resume in daylight, but in the afternoon (4:30 p.m.). Which makes it easier for Unionistas fans to be able to attend the outcome of the match. A resolution that tries to be as Solomonic as possible.

The round of 32 did not bring any surprises in the KO tournament. The most modest have not been able to dress up as giant-killers or perform heroic acts. Real Madrid and Atlético, who were making their debut in this edition, passed the round without major problems against Arandina and Lugo, although Barcelona did have more problems against Barbastro from the Second Federation. The only lower category team that managed to knock down a Primera was Tenerife, which won the Canarian derby and defeated Las Palmas. Although, among all those classified, there is a team that is beginning to ring to ring the bell. This is Girona, the team that is putting the big teams in check in LaLiga and that aspires to do the same in the KO tournament. They beat Elche and Míchel already warned: “The two competitions do not weigh on us. In neither of them do we have the obligation to be champions, but we do have the hope of going very far.” Whoever gets Girona will be almost as upset as facing one of the greats.

Rules and conditions of the Cup draw

Fourteen of the sixteen teams classified for the round of 16 are from the First Division. If, in addition to Tenerife (from the Second Division), Unionistas qualify, both are guaranteed to face a LaLiga EA Sports club. The rule remains that the lower category teams are paired with the higher category teams, although they will maintain the privilege of playing at home. On the other hand, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético and Osasuna (the four teams qualified for the Super Cup and that have enjoyed certain grace measures) already have the status of the rest of the First Division teams and can play against any team, even among themselves. Leaving the door open to a Clásico in this round or a Madrid derby. In addition to other relevant duels such as the Valencians or the Basques.

This is how the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey ended

Lugo 1 – Atlético 3

Espanyol 0 – Getafe 1

Elche 0 – Girona 2

Huesca 0 – Rayo 2

Alavés 1 – Betis 0

Arandina 1 – Real Madrid 3

Burgos 0 – Mallorca 3

Amorebieta 2 – Celta 4

R. Ferrol 1 – Seville 2

Castellón 0 – Osasuna 1

Cartagena 1 – Valencia 2

Eibar 0 – Athletic 3

Malaga 0 – Real Sociedad 1

Barbastro 2 – Barcelona 3

Tenerife 2 – Las Palmas 0

Unionistas-Villarreal (Extension will resume at 4:30 p.m.)

Participating teams

Real Madrid

Atlético

Getafe

Girona

Ray

Alavés

Celta

Mallorca

health

Sevilla

Athletic

Valencia

Tenerife

Barcelona

Real society

Still to be resolved: Unionistas-Villarreal (16:30)

Copa del Rey dates

Eighth: January 16, 17 and 18

Quarters: January 24

Semifinals: first leg on February 7 and return on February 28

Final: April 6

