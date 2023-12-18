Copa Libertadores 2024: Colo Colo and Palestino met their possible rivals for Phase 2 | Soccer

#Copa #Libertadores #Colo #Colo #Palestino #met #rivals #Phase #Soccer

Conmebol announced the bolilleros for the draw of this instance of the highest continental competition. Both national teams will be in Pot 1.

Colo Colo y Palestinian This Monday they met their possible rivals to compete in the Level 2 from Copa Libertadores 2024the penultimate route towards the group round.

On this day, Conmebol revealed the bolilleros for the draw of this instance of the highest continental competition. Both national teams will be in the Bomb 1.

The other Albos and ‘Arabs’ bolillero squads are Nacional (Uruguay), Atlético Nacional (Colombia), Sporting Cristal (Peru), RB Bragantino (Brazil), Botafogo (Brazil) and El Nacional (Ecuador).

The possible opponents of the ‘Cacique’ and the colony cast appear in the Bomb 2: Godoy Cruz (Argentina), Alwayds Ready (Bolivia), Portuguese (Venezuela), Golden Eagles (Colombia), Sportsman Trinidad (Paraguay) y three teams coming from Phase 1.

The first phase of the competition (Phase 1) will be played by Melgar (Peru), Defensor Sporting (Uruguay), Nacional (Paraguay), Aucas (Ecuador), Atlético Puerto Cabello (Venezuela) and Bolivia 4 (club not yet defined).

The draw for the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores will take place this Tuesday December 19 in Luque, Paraguay, from 12:00 hours From Chile.

The eight winners of Phase 2 will advance to the last preliminary stage and the four best They will enter the group stage of the continental tournament.

Given this, Colo Colo and Palestino will be forced to defeat two rivalsin round trip keys.

Schedule of the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores 2024

Phase 1: Weeks February 7 and February 14
Level 2: Weeks February 21 and February 28
Phase 3: Weeks March 6 and March 13.

Also Read:  The themes that marked the week

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Artificial intelligence can recognize childhood autism based only on retina photos | Science
Artificial intelligence can recognize childhood autism based only on retina photos | Science
Posted on
Jury finds Marvel star Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting his ex | Movies & Series
Jury finds Marvel star Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting his ex | Movies & Series
Posted on
So now! Kroos thinks about sensational DFB comeback | Sports
So now! Kroos thinks about sensational DFB comeback | Sports
Posted on
«Sacrifices and low salaries, the lab coat is no longer attractive. We doctors forgotten after Covid”- Corriere.it
«Sacrifices and low salaries, the lab coat is no longer attractive. We doctors forgotten after Covid”- Corriere.it
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News