Copa Libertadores 2024: Colo Colo and Palestino met their possible rivals for Phase 2 | Soccer

Conmebol announced the bolilleros for the draw of this instance of the highest continental competition. Both national teams will be in Pot 1.

Colo Colo y Palestinian This Monday they met their possible rivals to compete in the Level 2 from Copa Libertadores 2024the penultimate route towards the group round.

On this day, Conmebol revealed the bolilleros for the draw of this instance of the highest continental competition. Both national teams will be in the Bomb 1.

The other Albos and ‘Arabs’ bolillero squads are Nacional (Uruguay), Atlético Nacional (Colombia), Sporting Cristal (Peru), RB Bragantino (Brazil), Botafogo (Brazil) and El Nacional (Ecuador).

The possible opponents of the ‘Cacique’ and the colony cast appear in the Bomb 2: Godoy Cruz (Argentina), Alwayds Ready (Bolivia), Portuguese (Venezuela), Golden Eagles (Colombia), Sportsman Trinidad (Paraguay) y three teams coming from Phase 1.

The first phase of the competition (Phase 1) will be played by Melgar (Peru), Defensor Sporting (Uruguay), Nacional (Paraguay), Aucas (Ecuador), Atlético Puerto Cabello (Venezuela) and Bolivia 4 (club not yet defined).

The draw for the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores will take place this Tuesday December 19 in Luque, Paraguay, from 12:00 hours From Chile.

The eight winners of Phase 2 will advance to the last preliminary stage and the four best They will enter the group stage of the continental tournament.

Given this, Colo Colo and Palestino will be forced to defeat two rivalsin round trip keys.

Schedule of the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores 2024

Phase 1: Weeks February 7 and February 14

Level 2: Weeks February 21 and February 28

Phase 3: Weeks March 6 and March 13.