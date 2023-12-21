Copyright on Mickey Mouse is expiring: will there now also be a horror version of the iconic mouse? | Show

#Copyright #Mickey #Mouse #expiring #horror #version #iconic #mouse #Show

Will January 1, 2024 be a turning point for the Walt Disney Company? Mickey Mouse will then have served a term of 95 years, which means that the first version of the mega media group’s most famous figure will become part of the public domain according to American law. In other words: Mickey belongs to everyone. Will we also get a horror version of the Disney icon, following Winnie the Pooh?

Joeri Vlemings, Mark den Blanken 20-12-23, 21:00 Last update: 20-12-23, 21:10

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access