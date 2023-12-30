Core i-14000 without K: First euro prices appear

#Core #i14000 #euro #prices

‘)

.css(‘opacity’, 0)

.html(tip)

.appendTo(‘body’);

self.init();

self.target.on(‘mouseleave’, () => {

console.log(‘mouseleave’);

console.log($(‘#shareDialog’).hasClass(‘is-open’));

if ($(‘#shareDialog’).hasClass(‘is-open’)) {

self.remove();

}

});

self.tooltip.on(‘click’, () => {

self.remove();

});

});

$(window).on(‘resize’, () => {

self.init();

});

}

/**

* @param target

* @param info

* @param timeout

*/

showTemporary(target, info, timeout) {

let self = this;

timeout = timeout || 10;

this.target = target;

let tip = self.textList[info];

if (!tip || tip == ”) {

return false;

}

if (this.tooltip) {

this.tooltip.remove();

}

this.tooltip = $(”)

.css(‘opacity’, 0)

.html(tip)

.appendTo(‘body’);

this.init();

setTimeout(() => {

self.remove();

$(this.target).removeClass(‘active’);

}, timeout * 1000);

}

/**

*

*/

remove() {

if (!this.tooltip) {

return;

}

this.tooltip.animate({

top: ‘-=10’,

opacity: 0

}, 50, function() {

$(this).remove();

});

}

/**

*

*/

init() {

if (!this.tooltip || !this.target) {

return;

}

this.tooltip.addClass(‘dBlk’);

}

}

ctcTooltip = new ctcTooltips();

$(document).on(‘click’, ‘.shareCopy’, function() {

$(this).addClass(‘active’);

copyToClipboardNew($(this));

});

var copyToClipboardNew = function(target) {

var textArea = document.createElement(‘textarea’),

text = target.data(‘text’);

textArea.style.position = ‘fixed’;

textArea.style.top = 0;

textArea.style.left = 0;

textArea.style.width=”2em”;

textArea.style.height=”2em”;

textArea.style.padding = 0;

textArea.style.border=”none”;

textArea.style.outline=”none”;

textArea.style.boxShadow = ‘none’;

textArea.style.background = ‘transparent’;

textArea.value = text;

document.body.appendChild(textArea);

textArea.focus();

textArea.select();

try {

var successful = document.execCommand(‘copy’);

if (successful) {

ctcTooltip.showTemporary(target, ‘link_copied’, 2);

} else {

ctcTooltip.showTemporary(target, ‘link_copy_error’);

}

} catch (err) {}

document.body.removeChild(textArea);

};

var closeShareWidget = function(delay) {

setTimeout(function() {

shareDialog.classList.remove(‘is-open’);

}, delay);

}

jQuery(document).on(‘click’, ‘.jsShare’, function() {

shareDialog.classList.add(‘is-open’);

jQuery(document).on(‘click’, ‘#shareDialog’, function() {

if (event.target.nodeName == ‘I’) {

closeShareWidget();

} else {

var container = $(‘.shareWrapper’);

if ((!container.is(event.target) && !container.has(event.target).length) || event.target.nodeName == ‘A’) {

closeShareWidget();

}

}

});

})

News

30.12.2023 um 17:00 Uhr

Jusuf Hatic

Quelle: Intel

The Intel Core i-14000 generation is still expecting supplies in the form of non-K processors and should receive them at CES 2024. A first leak now shows the prices for the euro area, which at least gives reason to hope that not everything will immediately become more expensive again.

Intel is expected to complete the Core i-14000 series with the missing non-K processors at CES 2024. After the first benchmarks for the respective CPUs with 65 watt TDP were already in circulation, the Spanish retailer Coolmod probably couldn’t wait for the expected release and has already published the first listings with euro prices. The announced generation will be the last to use the tried and tested naming scheme and describe the exact processor variant using the suffixes “K” (for overclockers) and “F” (without integrated graphics unit). According to the Coolmod listing, Intel should set the following prices for the non-K CPUs of the Core i-14000 series:

Core i3-14100(F) : 149,96 Euro (F: 124,94 Euro)

: 149,96 Euro (F: 124,94 Euro) Core i5-14400(F) : 249,95 Euro (F: 219,95 Euro)

: 249,95 Euro (F: 219,95 Euro) Core i5-14500 : 249,95 Euro

: 249,95 Euro Core i7-14700(F) : 409,95 Euro (F: 384,95 Euro)

: 409,95 Euro (F: 384,95 Euro) Core i9-14900(F): 599,95 Euro (F: 574,96 Euro)

As usual, the non-K models are around 7 to 14 percent cheaper than the overclockable equivalent. The corresponding F versions are similarly cheaper due to the lack of an iGPU. Overall, however, it can be said that the RRP of the new i-14000 CPUs is in similar regions compared to the current low prices. A Core i7-13700, for example, currently sells for at least 412.91 euros, while the direct successor would be even marginally cheaper at 409.95 euros – as long as the Spanish prices are correct and are also adopted in this country.

The Core i5-14500 could attract great interest here, especially in comparison to the already released Core i5-14600K. Both processors have 14 cores/20 threads; However, both the power consumption and the clock speeds are slightly lower in the upcoming i5-14500. However, there is a bigger gap when it comes to price than the superficially only slightly changed specs initially suggest: While the i5-14600K currently has a street price of around 330 euros, the Core i5-14500 is said to have an RRP of 249 .95 euros start. But whether that’s enough to beat AMD’s efficiency monster, the Ryzen 7 5800 X3D, remains to be seen.