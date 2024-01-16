Core inflation in December fell as expected

#Core #inflation #December #fell #expected

Core inflation, i.e. the price index of consumer goods excluding food, fuel and energy, in December it decreased to 6.9 percent. – informed the National Bank of Poland. This was the ninth consecutive month of decline in this indicator. In November, this indicator was 7.3%. However, in October the result was 8.0%, and in September 8.4% after a record monthly decline in the annual dynamics in the history of this indicator.

According to data published by the National Bank of Poland in December 2023, year-on-year inflation:

after excluding food and energy prices it was 6.9%. compared to 7.3 percent recorded in November. This result turned out to be in line with economists’ expectations;

after excluding administered prices (subject to state control) it was 4.8%. compared to 5.2 percent a month earlier;

after excluding the most volatile prices, it was 8.6 percent. compared to 9.2 percent a month earlier;

the so-called 15 percent trimmed mean, which eliminates the impact of 15 percent. basket of prices with the lowest and highest dynamics, amounted to 6.9 percent. compared to 7.6 percent a month earlier.

This means that all measures of consumer inflation in Poland still exceed the 2.5% inflation target of the National Bank of Poland. It is also unclear when price inflation would return to the control of the central bank.

Of the four core inflation indicators, the one most frequently used by economists and central bankers is the indicator that excludes food and energy prices (the first on the list above). The weight of both categories in the inflation basket amounts to over 40%. In theory, this indicator is intended to measure the scale of “domestic” inflation resulting from the strength of domestic demand indirectly controlled by the central bank’s monetary policy.

The process of disinflation has been going on in Poland for over a year, understood as a decline in the annual dynamics of the CPI index. In December, CPI inflation was 6.2% and was the lowest since September 2021. However, since April we have been observing a decline in core inflation, which, in the opinion of economists, is primarily a measure of domestic inflation pressure driven by a double-digit growth in nominal wages and expansionary fiscal policy.

The ongoing disinflationary processes (i.e. slower price growth in the economy) do not change the fact that all measures of consumer inflation in Poland have been significantly exceeding the 2.5% target of the National Bank of Poland for many months. Core CPI inflation has been outside the target for four years now and is unlikely to be within the tolerable deviation range (i.e. by +/- 1 percentage point) by the end of 2024.

– The National Bank of Poland calculates four core inflation indicators every month, which helps to understand the nature of inflation in Poland. The CPI shows the average change in prices of a large basket of goods purchased by consumers. When calculating core inflation rates, price changes in various segments of this basket are analyzed. This allows us to better identify the sources of inflation and more accurately forecast its future trends. It also allows us to determine the extent to which inflation is permanent and the extent to which it is shaped, for example, by short-term price changes caused by unpredictable factors – we read in the NBP press release.

author

Krzysztof Kolany

Chief analyst of Bankier.pl