CoreTechnology improves 4D_Additive for custom production – Grafisch Nieuws

CoreTechnologie, the French-German company that provides 3D printing software, adds an improved module for raster structures to the latest version of 4D-Additve. The functions of the new module allow the creation of individualized structures with which lightweight mechanical parts and utensils can be custom-made.

The new version 1.5 of the 4D_Additive program from CoreTechnologie has a thoroughly revised module for raster structures. The new features allow you to quickly tailor complex geometric shapes to produce lightweight mechanical parts and utensils. For example, shoes and bicycle saddles can be custom-made to meet the individual needs of customers.

Geometric shapes

The new functions of the software to create grid structures not only make it possible to quickly design and improve pieces that are subsequently manufactured with a 3D printer, but also to give those pieces additional properties. For example, gradual damping, particularly effective heat exchange, lightweight construction or the integration into a single piece of functions that previously required a composite whole. The size of the cells and the thickness of the grid structure can be adjusted to the load profile using a color graph, so that the zones that are more heavily loaded during creation receive a denser structure. With a program interface, the data can be immediately transferred to simulation systems so that the created shapes can be assessed and validated after just a few seconds.

Lightweight structures

With 22 different types of grids, internal and external grids can be created based on original 3D/CAD models. Some surface zones or parts of the volume can easily be replaced by light structures with very high rigidity, such as gyroid and stochastic structures. In this way, the CAD model can be optimized for the intended application.

Perforation motifs

New Boolean operating functions make it easy to create perforation motifs. The system automatically creates thousands of holes of any desired size and with an orientation that matches the surface of the CAD model. Interesting applications of this technique include the production of catalysts and molds for vacuum-heat-formed parts.

