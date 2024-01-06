Cornel Dinicu filed a criminal complaint after the fire at Ferma Dacilor. “It could only happen as a result of a criminal act”

#Cornel #Dinicu #filed #criminal #complaint #fire #Ferma #Dacilor #happen #result #criminal #act

Publication date: 06.01.2024 16:19

Cornel Dinicu, patron of the tourist complex “Dacian Farm” in Tohani. Photo: video capture Prahovean Observatory/ YouTube

The lawyer of Cornel Dinicu in the case in which he is under preventive arrest following the fire at Ferma Dacilor, which resulted in the death of 8 people, declares that the representatives of the complex have filed a criminal complaint which “is subordinated to the thesis according to which it could not be reached here in this tragic fire than as a result of a criminal act”. Iancu Toader claims that there was a rich correspondence between the representatives of the Tohani guesthouse and the electricity company, but the documents disappeared in the fire.

Embed

The “Ferma Dacilor” complex was illegally connected to the electricity The fire at “Ferma Dacilor” was allegedly started by a television What the owner of Ferma Dacilor told the judges The reaction of Cherecheș’s lawyer after the mayor was sentenced to prison Romanians who did not -they put delivery clerks up to December 31, they risk fines of up to 1,000 lei The first statements of the pregnant woman from Gorj, who was operated on for a hernia The young man who caused the fatal accident on May 2 “is in a state of shock” Ludovic Orban files a complaint criminal case against those who assaulted him

The tourist complex complained to ANRE that it had problems with the electricity, although it was illegally connected to the network.

The electricity installations of Ferme Dacilor were so undersized that it was necessary to build a new transformer station to cover the entire consumption requirement, according to a response from the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) to HotNews.ro’s request.

ANRE says that it received complaints from the representatives of the guesthouse, in May, regarding the existence of voltage fluctuations in the network and asked the energy distributor in the area, DEER (formerly Electrica Distribucie), to check the situation.

DEER discovered that the guest house was actually getting its power from a point of consumption 650 meters away, which had a water pump permit and connection certificate for a residential house with photovoltaic panels, when in fact it needed of an entire transformer station to cover its consumption.

“We don’t know all the evidence. We have submitted a request to be granted access. It’s a procedural right, considering Mr. Dinicu’s quality. We will also be able to make some statements, not characterful conclusions…as I see being thrown into the public space, when we will take cognizance of the evidentiary material”, said lawyer Iancu Toader.

He says that “some truncated and out-of-context interpretations are being attempted.” “It’s a difference between an illegal plug or connection and undersizing,” he says.

“Regarding undersizing, the efforts made by Mr. Dinicu must also be taken into account and at the same time to compensate for this undersizing through the existence of generators, because he made “n” requests to receive connection related to this space . Not all guesthouses are related to the development of tourist activity. It was control from the competent authority. They were given six points to make the object of entry into legality. He met them, he did even more than that, he corresponded with the authorities, he did not accept their competition. If it wasn’t plugged in and didn’t have access to current, as it did the complaints in which it always witnessed the existence of voltage fluctuations. How can we draw empirical conclusions based on the opinion of this authority or an author? This opinion of the authority does not substitute a technical-scientific means of proof. They are positions of the respective authority and will be part of the evidentiary ensemble that will form the basis of the expert report”, the lawyer also stated.

Iancu Toader explained that the criminal complaint was filed “related to the circumstances of this accident”.

“It is not a complaint directed against a person, it is subordinated to the thesis that this tragic fire could not have happened here except as a result of a criminal act,” stated the lawyer.

The representatives of the commercial company that manages the boarding house believe that the deflagration “could only happen under the conditions of a fire whose cause was of a criminal nature”, reports Toader.

In statements for Antena3, the representative of the patron of the tourist complex said “he has, previously, some complaints and notifications which were not followed up”. “There is a rich correspondence, we are now trying to restore it, because you know, now, because of this incident, a lot of documents have been lost, which attest to this correspondence with the authorities made by Mr. Dinicu, and I think it will be relevant in view of the lack of diligence”, the lawyer declared.

Read also: The eighth victim of the fire at Ferma Dacilor is the son of a close friend of the owner, who also died in the fire

Editor :

A.C.

Download the Digi24 app and find out the most important news of the day