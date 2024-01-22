Corona inhibits dopamine production and makes you unhappy

#Corona #inhibits #dopamine #production #unhappy

According to a US study, infection with the coronavirus can lead to dopamine production being inhibited. According to the publication in “Neuroscience,” brain cells that are responsible for stress or movement can be infected. Dopamine production can come to a complete standstill.

Dopamine is a messenger substance that transmits stimuli for motivation, memory, sleep and movement. Damage to corresponding nerve cells can also be observed in Parkinson’s disease. If dopamine nerve cells are infected with SARS-CoV-2, Long Covid symptoms such as depression may be possible. The infected neurons age biologically and stop functioning.

The lead author Dr. Shuibing Chen: “The infection rate of dopamine neurons is not as high as that of lung cells, the main target of the virus. But even a small population of infected cells can have potentially serious effects.”

At the same time, the researchers found that drugs such as riluzole, metformin and imatinib have a protective effect.