Corona inhibits dopamine production and makes you unhappy

#Corona #inhibits #dopamine #production #unhappy

According to a US study, infection with the coronavirus can lead to dopamine production being inhibited. According to the publication in “Neuroscience,” brain cells that are responsible for stress or movement can be infected. Dopamine production can come to a complete standstill.

Dopamine is a messenger substance that transmits stimuli for motivation, memory, sleep and movement. Damage to corresponding nerve cells can also be observed in Parkinson’s disease. If dopamine nerve cells are infected with SARS-CoV-2, Long Covid symptoms such as depression may be possible. The infected neurons age biologically and stop functioning.

The lead author Dr. Shuibing Chen: “The infection rate of dopamine neurons is not as high as that of lung cells, the main target of the virus. But even a small population of infected cells can have potentially serious effects.”

At the same time, the researchers found that drugs such as riluzole, metformin and imatinib have a protective effect.

Also Read:  Pay attention to these symptoms and increase your chances of recovery

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

AFROBASKET 2025 – Second grouping without expatriates
AFROBASKET 2025 – Second grouping without expatriates
Posted on
Citizen detained for “killing” criminal who robbed his residence –
Citizen detained for “killing” criminal who robbed his residence –
Posted on
Heavy rains hit the country. Weather warning today: “Prepare for the rain of a brick while it is Amshir.”
Heavy rains hit the country. Weather warning today: “Prepare for the rain of a brick while it is Amshir.”
Posted on
Family thought they would buy sweet mini pig Nelson, but he grew to 500 kilos
Family thought they would buy sweet mini pig Nelson, but he grew to 500 kilos
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News