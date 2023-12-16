Corona is spreading very quickly, hospitals are looking for extra beds

#Corona #spreading #quickly #hospitals #extra #beds

We have so many questions! Will the pub remain open? Will Thierry Baudet be vaccinated this time? Is Willem Engel in the country or is he still having fun in Portugal with his Aliexpress Angelina Jolie girlfriend? If so, let that fool stay there, because if things get out of hand again with corona, that annoying troublemaker is the last thing we want.

But things haven’t been going so well with corona lately. In recent days, the national average number of virus particles in sewage water has increased by no less than 57 percent! And that was previously ‘only’ 30 percent. So that is increasing considerably. That is still so far, but the number of patients with corona who have to go to hospital has suddenly skyrocketed. Panic? Panic? Panic? No idea. What we do know is that Christmas is just around the corner and everyone will of course be sneezing in each other’s mouths around the gourmet set. Dangerous!

And hospitals are already noticing that they are becoming busier and busier. One corona patient after another is admitted. While according to the RIVM there were 541 people in hospital with corona last week, according to the latest figures there are now 686. Oops, oops, oops. The situation is now such that hospitals are again calling and discussing with each other to distribute patients as fairly as possible. In fact, the daily average number of admissions has gone from 108 to 143! So do the math.

Anyway, keep breathing calmly. The pub is still open for now so what are we talking about.