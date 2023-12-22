Corona patients have a slightly greater risk of a heart attack in the first 60 days

#Corona #patients #slightly #greater #risk #heart #attack #days

Whether you end up in the hospital or suffer from illness at home in bed: a corona infection can give your body a major blow. You sometimes still notice the consequences weeks later. But what exactly are those consequences? After four corona years, this answer is becoming increasingly clear.

Research among veterans

Geert-Jan Geersing, general practitioner and researcher, specifically wanted to know what a corona infection means for the risk of cardiovascular disease. He was ‘of course’ aware of the survey among American veterans that was published in February 2022. It showed that the risk of all kinds of cardiovascular diseases was still significantly increased up to a year after corona, even after mild illness.

More studies have now been published on this subject. Not all of them are that worrying.

860,000 people

At the request of the Heart Foundation, PhD candidate Hannah la Roi-Teeuw, together with Geersing and colleagues, analyzed the data of more than 860,000 people in England who had experienced a corona infection. The team indeed discovered that corona patients have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, but especially in the first two months. The risk appears to be small: in the group of people with the highest risk, approximately one percent had contracted cardiovascular disease.

“The literature shows that there is roughly a 3 to 5 times greater risk of cardiovascular disease and a 10 times greater risk of pulmonary embolism.”

Geersing concludes: the risk is relatively higher, but fortunately it remains low in absolute terms; too low for an individual patient or doctor to take action. But with many corona infections, this does mean something for hospitals: for every 100,000 corona infections, 1,700 additional cases of pulmonary embolism and 550 heart attacks and strokes must be taken into account.

To be complete: every year about 15,000 people suffer a pulmonary embolism, 40,000 a stroke and 35,000 a heart attack.

Risk factor

“In other words: experiencing an infection is a temporary risk factor for developing cardiovascular disease,” says Geersing. “Just like high blood pressure, for example, or increased cholesterol.” The difference is that the latter risk factors are often less temporary.

No increased risk of heart inflammation

There is no particular group that has an increased risk of complaints due to blood clots or arrhythmias. The problems are seen more often in people aged 40 and 60, and more so in men. This study showed no increased risk of inflammation of the heart muscle due to corona.

The image that you can still experience problems with the heart a year after a corona infection, as stated in previous studies, can be adjusted somewhat, according to Geersing. Those studies were done in a US population and early in the pandemic. According to Geersing, the research by the UMC Utrecht fits better with the current Dutch situation.

“In our study, we looked at patients who were known to their GP to have a corona infection in England. We see that the effect fades out after 60 days.” Yes, even after that, problems with the heart may still arise, but ‘this is no longer really substantial’.

Previous research also showed that heart function does not appear to be affected by a Covid infection. The blood is pumped no less well a year later.

“I think our study shows very clearly that the effect is mainly in the first 30 to 60 days. And even then the absolute risk for an individual patient is low, even for the highest risk group less than 1 percent.”

Extra beds required

In the months when corona is circulating a lot, Geersing says it is important that healthcare is well prepared. “Because you can assume that this will increase cardiovascular care. The burden on healthcare providers in acute cardiac care – such as general practitioners, emergency physicians, cardiologists and nurses – will therefore increase.”

Donations Heart Foundation

The Heart Foundation funded this research from donations. The research results have been published in European Heart Journal Open.