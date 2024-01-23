Corona virus vaccine: hundreds of people have been diagnosed with permanent health damage in Germany

Of the approximately 65 million people vaccinated against the coronavirus in Germany, 467 were diagnosed with permanent health damage due to the vaccination.

So far, 11,827 people have requested recognition of the damage caused by the corona vaccination, and the requests have been approved in 467 cases.

This is only 0.00072 percent of the nearly 65 million vaccinated. More than 5,000 applications were rejected and 658 applications were rejected for other reasons. 5,597 requests have not yet been processed.

According to the Ministry of Health of North Rhine-Westphalia, the reason for the delay in evaluations is, on the one hand, the lack of evaluators, and, on the other hand, the fact that medical science is currently lacking in the establishment of correlations between vaccinations against Covid-19 and individual clinical diseases.

Vaccinated people who complain of health damage six months after their vaccination can ask the competent pension office of their province for recognition of the damage caused by the vaccination and can request compensation. Considering the 11,827 requests, this means that 0.018 percent of the approximately 65 million people vaccinated in Germany submitted such a request.

Cover image source: Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images

